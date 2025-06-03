I played Mario Kart World for 6 hours — here are 5 reasons to buy it with Switch 2 at launch

Mario Kart World is going to be the biggest game for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. And I’m not just basing that on the footage Nintendo has revealed or even our coverage from the Switch 2 launch event. I recently played the upcoming kart racer for nearly six hours at a Switch 2 press event, and I can confidently say it’s going to be a must-own title.

As its name suggests, Mario Kart World features a giant open world featuring a wide variety of environments you can freely explore when not participating in races. If you’re like me and miss the open world antics of Burnout Paradise, you’ll feel right at home here. And the game isn’t just big because of its expansive locales, as it also offers a slew of gameplay modes, unlockable content and other secrets.

Though I’m not as familiar with this franchise as some of my friends and colleagues, I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen of Mario Kart World so far. Yes, it costs $80 as a standalone purchase, but it’s a game that will be worth every single penny. Here are five reasons why.

Free Roam

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One of the first things I tried in Mario Kart World was its Free Roam mode, and I wasn’t disappointed. The game's enormous map contains various locales inspired by older Mario Kart tracks and several other Nintendo games. And this world isn’t just window dressing. If you can see it, you can drive to it.

To that point, I drove down a tranquil meadow, taking in the sights, when I caught a glimpse of something dark in my peripheral vision. Turning the camera, I saw a menacing-looking volcano topped with dark clouds far off in the distance. I turned around and drove toward this location and eventually found myself in Bowser’s fiery world. The peaceful meadow, which now lay in the distance, solidified how far I had driven and the vastness of the map.

If you want structure when exploring the world, you can drive over big “P” switches that unlock time trials and other challenges. Some of these challenges are pretty… well, challenging, but you’re rewarded for your efforts.

4-player couch co-op

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Couch co-op is a Mario Kart staple, but it gets a major boost on Switch 2, especially if you’re using the Nintendo Switch 2 camera. Thanks to the camera, you can now have all participants’ heads hovering over their respective in-game drivers in real time, letting you know exactly who you’re trying to sabotage with a turtle shell. This is also far more personal than the standard P1 or P2 you’d normally get in a game.

Having four players (or four smaller screens on a display) works as well as you’d expect. The frame rate drops down to 30 for each person, but the visual quality remains sharp and vivid. I never had difficulty seeing what was happening on my screen. I should note that the frame rate can hit around 60 fps if there are only two screens on the display.

If you have a family or frequently have guests over, then you’re all going to have a blast playing Mario Kart World together. You can also link up with up to 20 other players online if you want to extend the fun beyond the couch. This is another way this game lives up to its “World” moniker.

Knockout Tour

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Speaking of 24-player races, Knockout Tour is going to be a big hit with Mario Kart World players. This race starts with 24 racers, but with each lap, the last-place drivers are eliminated until only four remain. If you’re one of the unfortunate players eliminated early, you’ll have to spectate the race until the others finish.

Mario Kart races can get pretty wild, and Knockout Tour serves to amplify things since you don’t want to get eliminated too early. This frantic feeling is amplified even more since races can swiftly turn. One minute, you’re sitting pretty in first place. One blue turtle shell later, and you’re in last place and screaming at your TV.

Knockout Tour is available in single-player mode but it truly shines in online or couch co-op mode. Feeling like you’re about to lose it all might not be fun in the moment, but hearing your opponent’s exasperated cries when you send them toward the back of the race is extremely rewarding. I can see myself spending an obscene amount of time playing Knockout Tour online.

Battle Mode

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Battle Mode has been around since the original Mario Kart on the Super NES, but it’s naturally a lot bigger in Mario Kart World.

For instance, I played the classic Coin Runners mode, where players try to collect the most coins. However, I had to do so in the middle of a giant bowl-shaped sandpit that can suck you up if you get too close to its center. The equally classic Balloon Battle was also pretty perilous when trying to pop others’ balloons while racing down the side of a steep snow-covered hill.

Like Knockout Tour, playing against others is what makes Battle Mode incredibly fun. I also plan on spending many hours playing this one online.

Unlockables galore

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I had unlocked new drivers, karts and outfits just in my first hour of playing Mario Kart World. That alone shows me that this game will be jam-packed with unlockable content. In a world where DLC has all but erased proper unlockables, having so much in a game at launch is a refreshing change of pace.

Completing races and challenges unlocks new drivers and karts. This game also lets you change your character’s outfit when you pass by one of the Yoshi drive-thrus scattered across the map. Eating food from these drive-thrus not only gives you a speed boost but also unlocks new outfits. The more dishes you eat, the more outfits you’ll have.

I’m sure I only scratched the surface of Mario Kart World's unlockables, so it’ll be fun to see what we can ultimately unlock in the final game.

Outlook

People would have been more than happy with a Mario Kart 9 that stayed close to the franchise’s tried-and-true formula. Thankfully, Nintendo set out to exceed expectations and deliver the most ambitious entry yet with Mario Kart World.

Even though I played for about six hours and tested almost every offline and online mode available, I know the game has much more to offer. And if Nintendo updates this game as much as it did with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, then Nintendo Switch 2 users will be playing this racer for many years to come.

As I said, the $80 price tag seems more than justified for what this title offers. But if you can get your hands on it, the $499 Nintendo Switch 2 bundled with Mario Kart World saves you $30 off the game. Regardless, if you’re buying a Switch 2, you absolutely need to get Mario Kart World. Not only will it arguably be the best in the series so far, but it will also be a possible contender for game of the year.