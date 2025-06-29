The melodic hardcore band look set to blow the roof off as Turnstile take to The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2025 on Sunday to deliver what’s sure to be a blistering performance.

You can watch Turnstile at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

Turnstile at Glastonbury 2025 live streams, Date, Time, Channels Turnstile's Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on Sunday, June 29.

► Start time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. AEST (Mon.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Formed in the early 2010s, Turnstile earned widespread critical acclaim in 2021 with their third album “Glow On,” which featured in “Rolling Stone’s” top ten albums of that year. Earlier this month, the band released their fourth studio album, “Never Enough”, which entered the “Billboard” top ten. The Baltimore natives have supported the likes of My Chemical Romance and Blink-182 as well as receiving numerous Grammy nominations.

Their debut appearance at Worthy Farm this Sunday continues the five-piece’s ascent, bringing their lively stage show to the Somerset fields. Expect to hear latest singles “Look Out for Me” and “Never Enough” alongside older tracks such as “Fly Again” and “New Heart Design,” while awards nominated songs “Holiday” and “Blackout” are sure to feature.

The band’s unique style of melodic hardcore punk and their magnetic stage presence could make this set one of the weekend’s hidden gems. Read on for how to watch Turnstile and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE and from anywhere.

How to watch Turnstile at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE in the U.K.

Live coverage of all of the major stages at Glastonbury 2025 is being broadcast for FREE by the BBC in the U.K..

This means that you'll be able to catch a live stream of Turnstile's set, along with all of the biggest acts performing at Worthy Farm this year, on BBC iPlayer.

There's also TV coverage of the festival and highlights available each day, but the iPlayer live stream is the best bet to be sure you don't miss a minute of the set.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Turnstile at Glastonbury 2025 as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Turnstile at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Turnstile set on your usual subscription?

You can still watch this and all the other Glastonbury coverage live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Can you watch Turnstile at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K. so you won't be able to catch Turnstile outside British shores.

On holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada? You can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through the BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Sunday, June 29

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

The Other Stage

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies

Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45

AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00

St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30

Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00

Djo: 15:30 - 16:30

Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00

Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00

Park Stage

The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30

Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35

Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00

Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30

Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00

Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45

Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30

Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15

Acoustic Stage

Roy Harper: 21:30 - 22:30

The Bootleg Beatles: 20:00 - 21:00

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 18:30 - 19:30

London Community Gospel Choir: 17:00 - 18:00

PP Arnold: 16:00 - 16:40

The Riptide Movement: 15:00 - 15:40

Michele Stodart: 14:00 - 14:40

The Henry Girls: 13:00 - 13:40

Toby Lee: 12:10 - 12:40

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

Alabama 3: 22:50 - 23: 50

Bear's Den: 21:20 - 22:20

Sam Ryder: 19:50 - 20:50

The Big Moon: 18:20 - 19:20

My Baby: 16:50 - 17:50

The Horne Section: 15:20 - 16:20

Brooke Combe: 13:55 - 14:50

Talisk: 12:30 - 13:25

Dea Matrona: 11:25 - 12:05

