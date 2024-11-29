I'm picking the best Apple Black Friday Deals 2024 LIVE

Black Friday is here and I'm tracking all the best Black Friday Apple deals to help you save the most on everything from AirPods and MacBooks to Apple Watches and iPads.

I know Apple products and have been covering Black Friday Apple deals for 11 years now, so when I see a really good deal you'll find it on this guide. The good news is that I'm seeing some of the lowest prices right now.

Looking for a new pair of AirPods? Apple's AirPods Pro 2 is just $153 on Amazon, which is the lowest price ever. And you get better noise cancellation and longer battery life than the new AirPods 4. Do not buy those unless you see a steep discount.

Black Friday is also the best time of year to get a new iPhone and I've added an entire section of iPhone deals to this guide, including my favorite Black Friday iPhone deal: the iPhone 16 Pro for just $0.01 via Boost Mobile at Amazon. That's a jaw-dropping discount on a flagship phone that normally costs $999.

My favorite MacBook deal? It's the MacBook 13-inch M2 for $749. Yes, it's older, but I'm making an exception because Apple has upped the RAM to 16GB, which makes it better for Apple Intelligence.

Here's the very best Apple Black Friday deals right now.

Mark Spoonauer Global Editor in Chief I've been covering Apple products for over two decades, and I know the product lineup inside and out. So I can help you find the very best deals on everything from iPhones and Apple Watches to AirPods and iPads. And we'll be keeping this live blog up to date with frequent updates.

My Favorite Apple Deals Now

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now $0.01 at Amazon Amazon is offering the iPhone 16 Pro for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. In our iPhone 16 Pro review, we loved the improved zoom, long battery life and powerful A17 Pro performance with Apple Intelligence features. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $5 right now.

Beats Solo 3: was $179 now $99 at Walmart If you want to pair comfort and style with 40-hour battery life, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you. These are a solid entry-level pair of headphones, and because they feature the Apple W1 chip, they'll quickly pair with your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Just note that the newer Beats Solo 4 are now available.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $72 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! Save over $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $529 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The Apple Mac mini M4 is the company’s latest and greatest mini PC and even though it just came out, you can save a bit off its full price. You get 16GB of RAM on the base model, Apple’s M4 chip, more Thunderbolt and USB-C ports and for the first time ever on the Mac mini, front ports you can actually reach. In our Mac mini M4 review, we hailed this mini PC as nearly perfect — except for the annoying fact that its power button is located on the bottom of the device. Amazon had included a coupon that dropped the price to $499, so it may be worth waiting to see if that additional discount returns.

Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $749 at Amazon The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a crisp 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M4: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Shopping for the latest MacBook Pro? You're actually getting a better deal on the M4 model in the UK than you can get Stateside! This is on the base spec with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — more than enough for a lot of you creative types out there!

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. You also get a 14-inch (3024 x 1964) nano-texture display glass screen that reduces glare, a sharper 12MP FHD webcam and extended battery life (up to 24 hours.) Save $200 right now!

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

iPhone deals

iPhone 16 Pro: Free phone, Apple Watch and iPad with unlimited contracts @ Verizon

Not only will Verizon's deal give you a 128GB iPhone 16 Pro for free, but you can bundle it with offers for a free Apple Watch and iPad with the package. You just need to remember to click the "Show me options for this offer next" checkbox before moving on from the first page.

From there, you'll find the options for a 10th-gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch SE 2nd gen. However, just know that these extra devices will require data service added on to your phone plan.

iPhone 16 Pro: Free with trade-in @ AT&T

Like Verizon, AT&T is offering an iPhone 16 Pro for free, though you need to trade-in your current device to qualify for the offer. With your trade-in, you'll get up to $1,000 back in the form of bill credits spread out over 36 months. You also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan with the carrier. Additionally, you can tack on an Apple Watch and iPad for 99 cents/month each, provided you include those devices with your wireless plan. Finally, if you're ordering online and activating a new line at AT&T, the wireless carrier will give you $200 off in the form of monthly bill credits.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: get a $250 gift card @ Visible

Visible has one of the cheapest unlimited cell phone plans around. I've been a customer for years now because of their low-cost wireless plans, but this Black Friday iPhone deal comes bundled with a $250 gift card, which you can in turn use on the service (or on a future phone purchase).

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $5 per month @ Verizon

Not only is Verizon offering the iPhone 16 Pro for free, but you also get the Pro Max for $5 per month if you want to go big with the top-of-the-line iPhone model. By signing up for the company's most expensive unlimited plan — Unlimited Ultimate, which costs $90/month — they'll take a ton of money off the price of the best iPhone you can buy, with your discount coming in the form of bill credits over the next 36 months.

iPhone 16 Pro: Free @ Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is a compelling option for your wireless service if you already get your home internet service from Comcast. And right now, the carrier is offering a free iPhone 16 Pro when you trade in a qualifying device (an iPhone 13 or later will do the trick) and sign up for Xfinity's Unlimited Plus plan on a new line. That plan costs $50 a month, which is $10 more than Xfinity's standard unlimited plan. Xfinity uses Verizon's network for its coverage, including 5G. This deal expires December 3.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $100 gift card with purchase @ Best Buy

You can get bigger discounts if you need a contract with your new iPhone, but if you just want the device, Best Buy will give you a flat $100 gift card upon delivery or pick-up of your new iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple iPhone 16: $100 gift card with purchase @ Best Buy

As with the Pro iPhone deal above, you get a $100 gift card when you buy the iPhone 16 from Best Buy - no questions asked.

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

iPhone 16 Plus: free with no trade in @ Verizon

I've said it before, I'll say it again. You don't have to trade in your existing phone to get a good deal on an iPhone. Take Verizon for example, which is making the iPhone 16 Plus for free when you start a new line and commit to 36 months of service. This new model has an incredible dual camera system that takes outstanding photos, while also having access to new Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 15: $5.99/month @ AT&T

At the rate of $5.99/month, you'll end up paying a total of $215.64 over the course of 36 months for the an iPhone 15 with AT&T. Why's this an excellent deal? Well, that's because the carrier isn't forcing a trade-in to snag this offer. Just add the iPhone 15 to your cart and it'll automatically go down to $5.99/month. You could pay $799 for the newer iPhone 16, but I think an iPhone 15 for $215 is an incredible offer, even if that model doesn't support Apple Intelligence features.

Apple iPhone 14: $11/month with Verizon/AT&T plan @ Walmart

Sure it's a couple of generations old at this point, but Walmart's deal on the iPhone 14 is hard to pass up on because it will only cost you $11/months for 36 months. That turns out to be under $400 for an iPhone that originally sold for $700 when it first launched. I still ike the iPhone 14's smaller size and the snappy performance of its A15 Bionic chip, though you will miss out on Apple Intelligence features with this iPhone.

Apple iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $179 @ Best Buy

Although it's long overdue for an upgrade, the iPhone SE (2022) still has a lot to offer if you prefer an iPhone that's small in both price and size. You can get the iPhone SE at the amazing cost of $179 with Total by Verizon, which can be unlocked in 60 days after activation. Just be aware that we're expecting to see the iPhone SE 4 in spring 2025.

Price check: $179 @ Walmart

iPhone 12: was $629 now $49 @ Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless offers a pretty affordable unlimited wireless plan, which pairs nicely with its iPhone 12 deal. You'll only need to commit to porting in your number and paying $60/month for two months of Cricket's unlimited plan to get the iPhone 12's price down to $49. One nice bonus to that Cricket plan: it includes a free subscription to the ad-supported tier of the Max streaming service, something you won't find at a lot of other carriers.

iPhone 13: was $399 now $199 @ Straight Talk

Straight Talk has a decent deal on the iPhone 13, normally $449. The iPhone 13 is a few years old at this point, but it still supports the latest version of Apple's phone software; iOS 18. There's also an additional $200 off when you activate a line of service on a Silver Unlimited plan or higher.

iPhone SE: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

New and existing members can get an iPhone SE for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best Verizon deals we've seen. (No trade-in is required for this deal). In our iPhone SE review we said it delivers best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity and up to 15-hour battery life.

AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153 at Amazon I use my AirPods Pro 2 as my daily earbuds for music and video calls and I love them. There's a lot to like between the stellar sound quality and strong noise cancelation. The hearing aid feature is here, too, adding yet another reason to grab these. And at $153, the AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest-ever price.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $169 at Walmart The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat- and water-resistance, and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). This deal brings Apple's earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max (Lightning): was $549 now $399 at Amazon Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around. This $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever

iPad deals

Apple 20W USC-C power adapter: was $19 now $14 at Best Buy You don't see first-party Apple chargers and accessories discounted too often. However, right now, you can get Apple's 20W USB-C power adapter for $5 off the regular price right now at Best Buy. You can never have too many power bricks floating around, especially when they're ones made by Apple.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad: was $299 now $224 at Amazon If you're looking for the perfect accessory to go with your new iPad, look no further than the iPad Magic Keyboard. In our iPad Magic Keyboard review, we loved the responsive trackpad and how easy it was to type on. With the keyboard, you can practically transform your iPad into a laptop. This keyboard is compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st-4th gen) generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th gen), iPad Air (5th generation), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $67 at Amazon If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet.