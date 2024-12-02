Best Cyber Monday iPad deals live: Save big on iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro

Cyber Monday deals are officially here, and that means you can save big money on loads of Apple gear — including iPads. In fact, there's a bunch of discounts available on the latest models, and this might be your last chance to pick up a serious discount before the end of the year.

I've been scouring retailers throughout the ongoing sales event, looking for the best bargains on Apple's tablets — with hundreds of dollars being knocked off the cost of some models. Our favorite deal is the 13-inch iPad Air M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB) for $699 at Amazon. It's the tablet I got for my wife as a laptop alternative, and with a $100 discount, it's even better value. Stock is limited though, so act fast!

There's also $100 off the 11-inch iPad Air M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB) at Amazon, if you need a slightly smaller tablet or are on a tighter budget. Alternatively, the iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi/64GB) is down to $279 at Amazon — which is an ideal purchase for those of you that just need something simple. Just make sure to check all the colors, as some options have already sold out.

There are also some great deals on accessories and cases, too. One of the best accessory deals available is $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro, which is now $99 at Best Buy.

So, I'll be by your side with the best Cyber Monday iPad deals. Scroll down to see all the best deals that are available now.

iPad deals

Apple 10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $329 now $199 at Amazon The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. The 64GB version is back on sale at Target after selling out earlier.

Apple 8.3" iPad mini 7 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $499 now $469 at Amazon The new iPad mini is here, and it already comes with a discount. In our iPad mini 7 review, we praised its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. It's now only available in Blue, so buy now and don't miss out!

Apple 13" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $799 now $699 at Amazon The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Apple 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $848.50 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made. The iPad Pro is listed at $899, but there's a clickable coupon to take another $50 off the price at checkout.

Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.

Apple 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/1TB): was $1,799 now $1,599 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The 1TB model of the latest 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is also on sale. Its 8% off at $1,649 for non Prime members, which is already the lowest we've seen this 1TB model go. However, if you're a Prime member there's a $50 coupon, taking the total discount to $200!

IPAD ACCESSORY DEALS

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad: was $299 now $224 at Amazon If you're looking for the perfect accessory to go with your new iPad, look no further than the iPad Magic Keyboard. In our iPad Magic Keyboard review, we loved the responsive trackpad and how easy it was to type on. With the keyboard, you can practically transform your iPad into a laptop. This keyboard is compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st-4th gen) generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th gen), iPad Air (5th generation), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).

Apple Pencil (1st Generation): was $99 now $59 at Amazon If you want a stylus that covers the basics, then the 1st-generation Apple Pencil is a great choice for iPad owners. With pixel-perfect precision, it is a great no-frills approach to writing and drawing on your tablet. Just make sure that it's compatible by checking Apple's compatibility list before you buy (this version includes the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter).

Apple Pencil Prousd: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy If you have a fairly new laptop, then the Apple Pencil Pro would be the perfect companion. It comes with all the features you'll find in older Apple styluses, alongside new squeeze and barrel-roll gestures that open up new functionality.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon You don't need an iPhone to track your stuff with Apple's precise item trackers. An iPad also allows you to use AirTags to leverage the Find My network and ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year and water resistance. Right now you can score one for $5 off.

iPad deals UK

Apple 10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was £329 now £289 at Amazon This attractive iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Apple 8.3" iPad mini (Wi-Fi/128GB): was £499 now £469 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The iPad mini 7 (2024) is a great update, offering excellent performance and battery life while retaining its predecessor's vibrant display and portable design. Though it keeps the portrait-oriented front camera and is incompatible with Apple Pencil 2, this tablet’s strengths outweigh its flaws. The iPad mini 7 delivers the full iPad experience, only on a smaller device.

Apple 11" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/128GB): was £599 now £559 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! Right now, you can get a discount on the M2 iPad Air. Featuring an LED display and powered by an M2 chip (making it 50% faster than its predecessor), this is one of the best tablets for most people. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), and comes in four fun finishes.