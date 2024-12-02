Live
Best Cyber Monday iPad deals live: Save big on iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro
These top Apple tablet deals are too good to miss
Staff-picked deals:
1. Quick links
2. iPad deals (U.S.)
3. iPad deals (U.K.)
4. LIVE: Latest updates
Cyber Monday deals are officially here, and that means you can save big money on loads of Apple gear — including iPads. In fact, there's a bunch of discounts available on the latest models, and this might be your last chance to pick up a serious discount before the end of the year.
I've been scouring retailers throughout the ongoing sales event, looking for the best bargains on Apple's tablets — with hundreds of dollars being knocked off the cost of some models. Our favorite deal is the 13-inch iPad Air M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB) for $699 at Amazon. It's the tablet I got for my wife as a laptop alternative, and with a $100 discount, it's even better value. Stock is limited though, so act fast!
There's also $100 off the 11-inch iPad Air M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB) at Amazon, if you need a slightly smaller tablet or are on a tighter budget. Alternatively, the iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi/64GB) is down to $279 at Amazon — which is an ideal purchase for those of you that just need something simple. Just make sure to check all the colors, as some options have already sold out.
There are also some great deals on accessories and cases, too. One of the best accessory deals available is $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro, which is now $99 at Best Buy.
So, I'll be by your side with the best Cyber Monday iPad deals. Scroll down to see all the best deals that are available now.
Quick links
iPad deals
The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. Note that some colors of this iPad are beginning to sell out at Amazon.
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. The 64GB version is back on sale at Target after selling out earlier.
The new iPad mini is here, and it already comes with a discount. In our iPad mini 7 review, we praised its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. It's now only available in Blue, so buy now and don't miss out!
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
LOWEST PRICE! The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made. The iPad Pro is listed at $899, but there's a clickable coupon to take another $50 off the price at checkout.
LOWEST PRICE! The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.
If you're using an iPad Pro for work, chances are you could do with some extra storage space. The latest 13-inch iPad Pro M4 512GB model is currently $100 off at Amazon.
LOWEST PRICE! The 1TB model of the latest 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is also on sale. Its 8% off at $1,649 for non Prime members, which is already the lowest we've seen this 1TB model go. However, if you're a Prime member there's a $50 coupon, taking the total discount to $200!
IPAD ACCESSORY DEALS
If you're looking for the perfect accessory to go with your new iPad, look no further than the iPad Magic Keyboard. In our iPad Magic Keyboard review, we loved the responsive trackpad and how easy it was to type on. With the keyboard, you can practically transform your iPad into a laptop. This keyboard is compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st-4th gen) generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th gen), iPad Air (5th generation), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).
If you want a stylus that covers the basics, then the 1st-generation Apple Pencil is a great choice for iPad owners. With pixel-perfect precision, it is a great no-frills approach to writing and drawing on your tablet. Just make sure that it's compatible by checking Apple's compatibility list before you buy (this version includes the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter).
If you have a fairly new laptop, then the Apple Pencil Pro would be the perfect companion. It comes with all the features you'll find in older Apple styluses, alongside new squeeze and barrel-roll gestures that open up new functionality.
You don't need an iPhone to track your stuff with Apple's precise item trackers. An iPad also allows you to use AirTags to leverage the Find My network and ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year and water resistance. Right now you can score one for $5 off.
The Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk looks like a book at first glance, but when you open it up you get an entire work-from-home setup. The book opens up into a laptop or tablet stand and houses a tenkeyless Bluetooth keyboard and Bluetooth trackpad. There's even a space to store the charging cords. It's compatible with iPad OS and is the ultimate work-from-home accessory.
Price Check: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon.
The Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 is an ultra compact keyboard designed for ultra portability, allowing you to type easily on your iPad wherever you are. We gave this keyboard 4 stars in our Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 review, so if you've been looking for a super compact travel keyboard, this is a great shout.
iPads are perfect for watching shows and movies on the best streaming services. Right now, Best Buy is offering 3 months of Apple TV+ for free to new or qualified returning subscribers. There's no additional purchase required. Just add it to your cart and checkout, and you'll then be sent a link to get the service activated. You will need a credit card to buy this free trial, even though it's free.
iPad deals UK
This attractive iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.
LOWEST PRICE! The iPad mini 7 (2024) is a great update, offering excellent performance and battery life while retaining its predecessor's vibrant display and portable design. Though it keeps the portrait-oriented front camera and is incompatible with Apple Pencil 2, this tablet’s strengths outweigh its flaws. The iPad mini 7 delivers the full iPad experience, only on a smaller device.
LOWEST PRICE! Right now, you can get a discount on the M2 iPad Air. Featuring an LED display and powered by an M2 chip (making it 50% faster than its predecessor), this is one of the best tablets for most people. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), and comes in four fun finishes.
LOWEST PRICE! The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Yes, you can get 3 months of Apple TV+ completely for free
What's better watching some of the best shows and movies on an iPad's amazing display? Watching them all completely for free, and you can do just that at Best Buy. You can add 3 months of Apple TV+ to your cart at no extra cost. It's simply free to grab.
It's for new or qualified returning subscribers only, and you'll still need to use your credit card even though its free. If you're not on Apple TV+ yet and you've grabbed yourself an iPad, now's your chance to save.
Apple TV Plus: was $9.99 now $0.00 at Best Buy
iPad mini 7 is still on sale
The iPad mini 7 has been selling like no tomorrow, and there's good reason behind that. It only hit shelves in November, and the sales weekend already sliced it down to an all-new low price. Fortunately, Cyber Monday is keeping the deal going, with the iPad mini 7 now down to $469 at Amazon.
It's a lightweight tablet with plenty of power to boot thanks to its A17 Pro chip, and it boasts a brilliant 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display to scroll through websites, stream your favourite shows, and read books on. Now that it's $30 off, you can get the latest and greatest at a discount. If you like blue, good news, it's the one in stock!
Apple 8.3" iPad mini 7 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $499 now $469 at Amazon
The iPad 9th Gen is a hard one to get a hold of this sales weekend, but Cyber Monday has worked its magic and brought it back in stock at Amazon. Better yet, it's now down to its lowest price yet — just $199. That's down from a whopping $329 thanks to the Amazon coupon.
It's a tad behind the times, but it still offers a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life. It still holds up today, and grabbing an iPad for under $200 is a steal.
Apple 10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $329 now $199 at Amazon
If you're looking for the best iPad possible, whether it's for work or play, then you're better off with the latest iPad Pro models — which is available with either an 11-inch or 13-inch display. They're also on sale over at Amazon, with $150+ discounts.
Both tablets are the first iPads to come packing an OLED display panel, which offers significantly better picture and viewing angles — not to mention a much slimmer and lighter design. They're also powered by the same M4 chip as the latest Macs, offering unprecedented performance and battery life, plus support for Apple Intelligence's AI features.
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
Apple 13-inch iPad Pro M4: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon