<a id="elk-a3667e82-6ab6-4c91-971e-3598c2f677df"></a><h2 id="let-the-savings-begin">Let the savings begin! </h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-4ff3ca36-1efc-4c7b-961e-28883db3784e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2048px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:71.44%;"><img id="ko5tS5qnj59hf7tikMAvqb" name="GettyImages-1149544937.jpg" alt="Memorial Day sales" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ko5tS5qnj59hf7tikMAvqb.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2048" height="1463" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-5d423565-a64c-4fce-be3a-6eed1ee5a083">Memorial Day Weekend is finally here! And if you're looking to indulge in a little retail therapy in between backyard barbecues and beach trips, you've come to the right place. Retailers everywhere are pulling out all the stops when it comes to sales. We've already seen unbeatable deals on everything from TVs and grills to patio furniture and apparel &mdash; and the discounts don't end there!</p><p>I'll be updating this page throughout the holiday with the Memorial Day deals that are worth your time and money. So be sure to check back on this page often &mdash; and have a Happy Memorial Day Weekend!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>