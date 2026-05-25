<a id="elk-b5d1c2ca-0f3b-46bc-a35e-6a0b8c95bc9b"></a><h2 id="memorial-day-sales-start-now">Memorial Day sales start now...</h2><a href="https://www.amazon.com/events/memorialdaysale" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="elk-8eafc77d-47ca-41f9-aff3-6135dee19a18"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="GvzSL8Pp9At9tArbWSrxLC" name="Memorial Day sales" alt="Collage of items on sale for Memorial Day" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/GvzSL8Pp9At9tArbWSrxLC.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Lululemon/Amazon edited with Gemini)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="elk-2ed7b353-9a29-4a64-9cd4-d2f95af25cc7">It's an overcast Memorial Day in New York, but that's not stopping retailers from offering their best Memorial Day sales. I'm Louis, editor-in-chief of deals at Tom's Guide. Whether it's Memorial Day or Cyber Monday, I've spent most of my career tracking the best deals on everything from smartphones to kitchen appliances.</p><p>If you're looking to indulge in a little retail therapy this holiday, you've come to the right place. Along with the experts at Tom's Guide, we'll be updating this live blog throughout the day with our favorite Memorial Day deals. So let's jump right in...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>