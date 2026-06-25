<a id="elk-14f41e09-3652-4f20-9e6f-0a5df4788d75"></a><h2 id="welcome">Welcome!</h2><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" id="elk-980bd5f8-05d9-449b-9481-5e8482376667" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check=""><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2752px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:55.81%;"><img id="9LUKkaPG857f8CYyTqyR2N" name="collections-preview-image-2-2026-06-25T10-39-32 (2)" alt="Prime Day rival deals from Lenovo, Lego, Nintendo, LG" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/9LUKkaPG857f8CYyTqyR2N.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2752" height="1536" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Lenovo / Nintendo / LG / Lego / Edited by Gemini)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="elk-1775a2ff-85c4-4491-acaa-18a0c37dcd82">Welcome! We're in the middle of Amazon's Prime Day sales event. But who wants to shop at Amazon all the time? Many of the best deals come from other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. In this live blog, I'm going to share the best deals of the event that don't come from Amazon.</p><p>Get ready for the best anti-Prime Day deals coming at you live &mdash; but just for now, here's a link so you can see what's going on at the big A.</p><ul id="elk-cf1ba24d-74ad-4c93-8286-b369ef9062e2"><li><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><strong>Prime Day deals at Amazon</strong></a></li></ul>