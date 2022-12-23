Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life

Once you know how to restrict background data on Android, not only will you save on your data allowance but also your battery life — letting you use one of the best Android phones for longer.

By knowing how to restrict background data on Android, you can prevent apps that you aren't focusing on from refreshing when you don’t have Wi-Fi access. This constant refreshing and searching for a connection can eat away at your phone battery. Great, right?

Well, yes and no. There is a drawback: by disabling background app refresh, apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp won’t notify you of incoming messages unless you have them open. Thankfully, though, you can set individual permissions for important apps like WhatsApp to bypass these settings. That means they'll still refresh in the background, but only having a few apps doing so will save more battery life and data than if they all are.

Here’s how to restrict background data on Android.

How to restrict background data on Android

1. Open the Settings app.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Under the settings menu tap Mobile Network.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap Data usage.

(Image credit: Future)

4. You can now see which apps are using the most data. Tap Data saving.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Toggle Data saving on, then, if you want to make exceptions for certain apps, tap Unrestricted apps.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Toggle on any apps you would like to continue to refresh with mobile data.

(Image credit: Future)

There you go, that should help your battery last longer. If you still can't get the battery life you're looking for, try lowering the brightness of the screen and turning off the likes of Bluetooth as well. You could always try one of the best portable chargers otherwise.

