You can speed up your Android device by clearing its cache — here’s how

When you use an app or visit a website, temporary data is stored on your Android phone in what is known as the cache. There’s a valid reason for this — by having particular files to hand, whether that's images, files, text or code, the app or website doesn’t need to keep downloading them.

Over time, those files and data accumulate and start to slow your device. Files in the cache can also become corrupted or outdated which results in problems such as slow loading, freezes and crashes.

By clearing the cache on an occasional basis or whenever problems with an app or website appear, you can ensure your device runs at an optimal speed with as few issues as possible.

So, let’s check out how to clear your Android's cache, for individual apps and a browser.

Clear the cache of individual Android apps

Each app will have a cache of its own. Clearing it can tackle problems with the app or simply clear up some space.

1. Launch the Settings app (Image: © Future) To clear the cache of individual apps, you need to open the Settings app.

2. Go to Apps (Image: © Future) Next, scroll down and select Apps. In some cases this may read Apps and notifications depending on which device you are using.

3. Find an app (Image: © Future) You will see a list of apps. Beneath each app is the amount of internal storage space it is using and this can be useful if space is also a reason for clearing the cache. Simply select an app.

4. Choose Storage (Image: © Future) When you choose an app, you will see lots of information but, in this case, you need to select Storage.

5. Clear the cache (Image: © Future) You have two options. You can clear the data or just go with the stated aim and select clear cache. Remember clearing data removes all app data whereas clearing the cache only removes the temporary files and data.

Clear Google Chrome’s cache

You can use the steps above to clear the cache in Google Chrome or you can do it within Chrome itself.

1. Launch Chrome (Image: © Future) First of all, open Google Chrome. Then tap the three-dot menu in the top-right of the screen.

2. Select Settings (Image: © Future) In the menu that appears, you will need to select Settings.

3. View Privacy options (Image: © Future) This will take you to another menu. Scroll down and tap Privacy and Security.

4. Choose Delete (Image: © Future) Now select Delete browsing data — as it informs you, this will let you delete history, cookies, site data and the cache.

5. View the basic options (Image: © Future) There are two tabs: Basic and Advanced. Both have check boxes that allow you to determine what you wish to delete. Just tick the options you require —in the case of clearing the cache, you will tick cached images and files, and then tap Delete Data.

6. See advanced options (Image: © Future) If you select the Advanced tab, you will be able to tick the boxes to remove more elements such as saved passwords, auto-fill form data and site settings. Again, tap Delete Data.

And there you go. You now know how to speed up your Android device by clearing its cache.

