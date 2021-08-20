Millions of gamers are desperate to know how to start Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island DLC. The new expansion adds a new whole region to the PlayStation exclusive open-world game. This beautiful island is located just off the coast of Tsushima and the DLC sees Jin being tasked with taking back Iki from the invading Mongol army.

The DLC is available on both PS4 and PS5, either as a separate purchase or as part of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. If you’ve purchased the DLC but are unsure how to access the expansion then you’ve come to the right place as we’re going to show you how to start you adventure on Iki Island.

It’s important to note, that in order to start the Iki Island DLC, you need to have progressed far enough into the base game to unlock it. The expansion won’t become available until you travel to the second part of the isle of Tsushima. You do this upon finishing Act 1 of the game after completing the mission “Shadow of the Samurai."

If you’ve already completed the entirety of Ghost of Tsushima, fear not. You can still travel to Iki Island after completing the base game. So, if you’re ready to defeat even more Mongols, then here’s how to start Ghost Tsushima’s Iki Island DLC.

How to start Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island DLC

1. When you first load up a save file with the Iki Island DLC installed, you will see a message informing you that “new content is now available."

If you don’t see this notification, it may be because you’ve not progressed far enough into the base game. You need to have completed Act 1 in order to start the DLC expansion.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Open up your Journal and set your active quest to “Journey into the Past." This will automatically set your Guiding Winds to direct you towards the start of the quest.

(Image credit: Sony)

3. If you’re still unsure where to go to begin the quest, you can use your map to locate the starting point.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. You will now be directed to a settlement located in Drowned Man’s Shore.

Once you arrive, you’ll be asked to “Investigate the Settlement” as it appears it’s been attacked by enemies. Complete this task to begin the Iki Island DLC.

(Image credit: Sony)