Knowing how to speed up Chrome on Android could make a huge difference to your smartphone or tablet browsing experience.

Chrome is the default browser on most Android phones and tablets, and has a lot of useful features. In fact, it's our top choice of the best Android browsers. But over time, it can slow down and become laggy — even if you're using one of the best Android phones.

Fortunately, there's a quick and easy way to fix this by clearing your cache and cookies. So, to boost your browsing experience, follow our guide on how to speed up Chrome on Android.

Note: This guide involves deleting your browser history, including saved logins and passwords. If your logins aren't automatically synced in Chrome, you will need to re-enter your username and password when logging into certain websites.

How to speed up Chrome on Android

1. Open any website in Chrome, then tap the three dots in the top-right corner.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Tap "History."

(Image credit: Google)

3. Next, tap "Clear browsing data..."

(Image credit: Google)

4. Tap the time section to the right of "Time range" then tap "All time."

(Image credit: Google)

5. Make sure the boxes by "Cookies and site data" and "Cached images and files" are checked. Then, tap "Clear data."

(Image credit: Google)

You should now find that your Chrome browser zips along, free of all the clutter that's been slowing it down.

