How to speed up your Android phone or tablet

Here’s how to speed up your Android phone or tablet quickly and easily

Samsung Galaxy S21 resting against two vases
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re a fan of Google devices, you’ll want to know how to speed up your Android phone or tablet. The good news is that there’s one easy way to do that straight out of the box, and it involves enabling developer mode.

But don’t worry if that sounds scary — this trick is actually a lot easier than you might think, and is also a great way to give an old device a new lease of life. 

So read on and we’ll show you how to instantly speed up your Android phone or tablet.

 How to speed up your Android phone or tablet

1. Open your device’s settings menu and tap “About phone.” 

A screenshot showing the Android settings menu

(Image credit: Google)

 2. Tap “Software information.” 

A screenshot showing the Android about phone menu

(Image credit: Google)

3. Scroll down to “Build number” and tap on it seven times. You will be asked to enter your PIN, password, or pattern.

A screenshot showing the Android software information menu

(Image credit: Google)

4. Go back to the main settings menu and scroll to the bottom. You will now see “Developer options” listed there. Tap it to enter the developer menu

A screenshot showing the Android settings menu with developer options enabled

(Image credit: Google)

 5. Scroll toward the bottom of the developer menu to the “Drawing” section. Then, tap “Window animation scale.” 

A screenshot showing the Android developer options menu

(Image credit: Google)

6. In the next box, select “Animation scale .5x.”

A screenshot showing the Android developer options menu with window animation scale highlighted

(Image credit: Google)

7. Repeat this process for “Transition animation scale.” 

A screenshot showing the Android developer options menu with transition animation scale highlighted

(Image credit: Google)

8. And also do it for “Animator duration scale.” 

A screenshot showing the Android developer options menu with animator duration scale highlighted

(Image credit: Google)

And with that, you're done! 

You’ll now notice that switching between apps and opening/closing menus is lightning fast. 

If you want to revert back to your previous settings, simply tap on “Developer options” then tap the “On” toggle to switch off the developer mode and restore your previous settings. 

A screenshot showing the Android developer options menu with toggle to turn it off highlighted

(Image credit: Google)

Note: As the developer menu contains a lot of advanced settings that could potentially cause issues with your device, we don’t recommend making changes to any other options in there.

