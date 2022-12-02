Unfortunately, you'll probably need to know how to reset AirPods if you own a set. Despite being some of the best headphones around, even the $250 AirPods Pro 2 aren't immune to the odd hiccup. They are pieces of tech after all, and if there's one thing you can guarantee about tech, it's that at some point it's going to go wrong. When that happens, one of the first things to try is resetting the AirPods.

Thankfully, this is incredibly easy to do, and this guide is here to show you. What's more, the process works almost exactly the same on both iOS and Android. The only difference is in what you have to tap on your phone. We've covered it all below.

How to reset AirPods

1. Put your AirPods in the charging case and close the lid. Now, wait 30 seconds.

2. Open the case again. Now, on your iPhone, open the Settings app and tap your AirPods, then select Forget This Device and tap Forget Device twice as prompted.

On an Android phone, open the Settings app and tap Connected Devices. Tap the cog symbol next to your AirPods. Tap Forget and then Forget Device to confirm.

3. Open the charging case, then press and hold the back button for 15 seconds, until front case LED flashes amber, then white.

4. Reconnect your AirPods. On an iPhone, simply bring your AirPods close to your phone with the case kept open, then tap Connect. We've covered these steps in detail in our guide on how to connect AirPods to an iPhone or iPad.

On an Android device, keep the AirPods case open and launch the Settings app. Tap Connected Devices and select the AirPods from the list of devices.

Resetting the AirPods will wipe any custom setup you previously had, such as device name, ear detection, controls setup and personalized spatial audio.