It's one thing downloading a file, quite another knowing how to find your downloads folder on iPhone to know where the files have gone. But don't worry. Those files you've grabbed from the web, email or a message haven't disappeared without a trace. They're either nestling nicely in iCloud Drive or on your iPhone. And you can determine exactly where they'll end up.

Here we show you how to find your downloads folder on iPhone by exploring the Files app. We also look at changing the download location and we touch upon things you can do with your files once you've located them. Don't worry, you won't need to download any apps for this to work and the good news is that it should only take you a few moments too.

How to find your downloads folder on iPhone

Choose a download location on iPhone

There are two possible locations for downloaded files: your iPhone itself or Apple's cloud storage service, iCloud. By default, they will end up in iCloud Drive but you can choose where downloaded files go so let's explore that option first.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Now scroll down and tap Safari.

2. As you will see, the Downloads location is set to iCloud Drive. To change this, simply tap Downloads.

3. You can now choose On My iPhone. Once you've done that, you can exit the Settings app.

When you download files, they will be sent to the location of your choice. If you haven't set a preference, then they will go into iCloud Drive but the method of finding those downloads either way remains the same. Let's explore how to find your downloads folder on iPhone.

1. Downloads are found within the Files app so your first step is to launch it. Tap the Files app icon on your iPhone homescreen. The quickest way to find it is to pull down on the screen to call upon Spotlight and type “files” into the search box. Tap the Files app icon when it appears.

2. There are now two methods of reaching your downloads folder. You can either tap iCloud Drive or tap On My iPhone (but only do the latter if you added it by following Choose a download location on iPhone above).

You can also tap Downloads under Favourites. If you only see one Downloads option, then tapping will take you to iCloud Drive. If you see two Downloads options, then the other will take you to your iPhone's storage.

3. Now simply tap the Downloads folder. You will be told how many items it contains.

4. And there you go: if you have any downloads in the folder, then you will now be able to see them all. You can tap any of the folders to see the downloads.

5. If you long-press on a folder you will be presented with lots of options. Files can be renamed, tagged, copied, moved, shared and deleted for example. If a file is in iCloud Drive, you can also save it to your iPhone – just select Download Now.

