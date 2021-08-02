If you’ve decided you're ready to leave Twitter, here’s how to delete a Twitter account.

Twitter can be a great way to connect with others, post your opinions, and see what people think about today’s “trending” topics. It can be useful for keeping up with the latest news, too. But let’s be honest — out of all the social networks, Twitter is probably the most distracting. It certainly seems to gobble up a lot of our free time. Plus it can be annoying to scroll past all the ads and to have to deal with trolls, attention seekers and other annoying types.

If you don’t want to use the service any more, there’s no reason to keep your account active, because that means Twitter will still hold personal data about you unnecessarily. The best thing you can do to stop this happening and make a clean break is delete your Twitter account.

Before you go any further, though, make sure that deleting your Twitter account is what you really want to do. It means your whole profile, all your tweets, and all your messages will be permanently gone. If you’re sure this is what you want, follow the steps below.

Here’s one important thing to note — if you’d like to be able to use your current username on a new Twitter account, make sure to change the username of your current account before it is deleted, otherwise you’ll be locked out of using it.

How to delete a Twitter account

1. Open Twitter and log into your account if you haven’t already.

2. On the left-hand side of the screen, select “More” and then “Settings and privacy.”

3. On the “Your Account” tab, select “Deactivate your account.”

4. Read the account deletion information, then select “Deactivate your account.”

5. Enter your password in the box that appears and select “Deactivate.”

6. Your account will now be deactivated. If you change your mind about deleting your Twitter account, you’ll have 30 days to log back into your account to stop it being permanently deleted.