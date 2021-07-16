If you’re ready to leave Instagram behind, here’s how to delete an Instagram account for good.

Instagram is great for sharing pictures with friends and family, or seeing what your favorite celebrities are getting up to, but there are still plenty of reasons why you might want to leave the service. Maybe you’ve had enough of all the adverts, or have concerns over how the app tracks you, or are worried that you’re getting addicted? Whatever the reason, if you’ve decided to stop using it, then there’s no reason to have an inactive account sitting around.

It can be a headache deleting an account on social media, as most companies understandably want to avoid people leaving their service. Don’t worry if you can’t figure it out — we’ll show you how to delete an Instagram account.

Before you go any further, though, make sure you definitely want to leave for good. Deleting your Instagram account will mean all your photos, likes, and comments will be permanently gone — so you might want to check you’ve saved everything you might want access to in future.

An alternative, less permanent option, is to temporarily disable your account from your profile and bring it back later, but if you want your account totally gone, follow the steps below.

How to delete an Instagram account

1. Using a web browser, go to the Instagram account deletion page, and log into your account. You cannot delete your account from within the Instagram mobile app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Instagram will ask you for a reason why you are deleting your account — select one of the options in the drop-down menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Once you have selected one of the options, Instagram will give you some suggestions to check that you are really sure you want to delete your account. If you’re certain, re-enter your password in the box that appears, and press the ‘Delete’ button.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Click the pop-up to confirm you want to delete your account, if one appears.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. You have approximately one month between hitting the ‘delete’ button and your account actually disappearing; this means you can log in again and stop your account being deleted if you change your mind. Check the date that instagram lists to see when your account will be deleted.

Once your account has been fully deleted, you can use your old username on a new account if you want to. But bear in mind that Instagram says it may keep some of your data after your account has been deleted for certain reasons. You can check Instagram’s data policy to find out more.

