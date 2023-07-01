Twitter is down for many users — here are the latest updates

Twitter's been hit with a widespread outage, with thousands of U.S. users reporting issues with the social media site on Saturday. It's not the first time Twitter has suffered technical difficulties in recent months. This weekend marks the latest widespread outage since Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022.

Over 7,000 people reported problems accessing Twitter to Downdetector, a website that tracks whether popular websites are down, on Saturday. Users trying to access or post content on Twitter's website or mobile app say they've been met with a "rate limit exceeded" or "cannot retrieve tweets" error message. The errors seem to crop up most frequently when trying to access the "For You" page, Twitter's feed of curated content.

According to DownDetector, this outage started around 6 a.m. ET. Thousands of users have reported issues with retrieving tweets, missing timelines and followers disappearing. Even those who manage to gain access to the platform have complained about issues.

When I checked Downdetector around 1 p.m. ET, the number of users reporting Twitter problems had begun to drop off. So signs indicate the social media network is aware of the problem and may even be getting back on top of this outage.

As of now, it's unclear what the cause of the problem is or when the outage will be resolved. But ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social network has been breaking down more frequently. Timeline issues keep popping up, and earlier this year, in a controversial move, Twitter put access to two-factor authentication behind the paywall of Twitter Blue, the premium tier of Twitter.

This is Twitter's third major outage so far in 2023. In March, a glitch resulted in the timelines of millions seemingly wiped out with no access to recent tweets. Some users were temporarily unable to log in while others were unable to load images or links attached to posts.

Similarly, in February, users found themselves unable to post on the site for about 90 minutes after receiving the following message: "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."

