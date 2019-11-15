Twitter is home to all sorts of content. It’s simple to save an image or text from the social platform, but downloading a video is a bit more complicated. Whether you’re using a computer or smartphone, here are a few simple steps on how to download videos from Twitter so you can watch them whenever and wherever you’d like.
There are plenty of reasons why you might be looking to save videos from Twitter, but how you go about it depends on what device you’re using. From a desktop or laptop computer, you’ll want to use a dedicated Twitter video download website. Mobile users, on the other hand, will find it’s simpler to install an app to download Twitter videos.
How to download videos from Twitter from Chrome, Safari or other web browser
Step 1: Open your web browser and go to Twitter.com
Step 2: Find the video you’d like to download. For example, we would like to save Tom’s Guide iPhone 11 Pro drop test filmed outside the Apple Store.
Step 3: Right-click on the date next to the account handle.
Step 4: Select ‘Copy link address’ from the menu.
Step 5: Go to DownloadTwitterVideo.com and paste the tweet's address in the field box
Step 6: Click MP4 for a low-resolution version of the video or MP4 HD for a high-resolution version.
Step 7: Right click on the green button in the box below.
Step 8: Rename the video using your browser’s dialog box and click save.
How to download videos from Twitter to an iPhone or iPad
Step 1: Download the free app, Documents by Redaddle, from the Apple App Store onto your iPhone or iPad.
Step 2: Open the Twitter app and find the video with the tweet you’d like to save.
Step 3: Tap the tweet so it fills the entire display. Click on the share icon on the bottom right of your screen.
Step 4: Select 'Share Tweet via.'
Step 5: Click 'Copy Link.'
Step 6: Exit Twitter and go to Documents by Readdle. Click the compass icon on the lower right to launch the browser.
Step 7: Visit the site twdown.net in the browser's search bar. Double tap the 'Enter Video Link' field and tap paste to paste the video's Twitter link. Click download once the link is in the field.
Step 8: Scroll down and select the download quality (1280 x 720, 480 x 270 or 640 x 360) of your preference.
Step 9: Rename the video file and click done.
How to download videos from Twitter to an Android phone or tablet
Step 1: Install the Download Twitter Videos app to your phone or tablet.
Step 2: Open the video you want to download in your Twitter app and tap the Share icon.
Step 3: Click Download Twitter.
Step 4: Select the download button and select which version you'd like to save the video to you phone.