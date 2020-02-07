Chrome now lets you block heavy ads without an ad blocker: Here's how

As popular as ad blockers have become, many of us want to be able to just browse the web without having to install an extension or third-party software. Google is answering the call for less intrusive ads with the latest version of its browser, Chrome 80.

A new feature called Heavy Ad Intervention is designed to block the most annoying ads that use the most system resources. You know the ads, the ones that chew up your memory and CPU cycles and wind up causing your laptop's fans to start whirring.

Here are a few simple steps to enable Heavy Ad Intervention on Chrome.

1. Make sure you have the latest version of Chrome, Chrome 80.

Click the three dots in the upper right corner of the browser and click Settings.

2. Enter chrome://flags/#enable-heavy-ad-intervention in the address field

3. Click the button to the right of “Heavy Ad Intervention” so that it says “Enabled.”

4. Restart your browser by clicking Relaunch.

Now when you load websites Google should prevent any ads from loading that take up too many system resources.