Gmail can now track your packages — how to enable it in seconds

Once you know how to enable Gmail package tracking, you’ll never be stuck with a ‘sorry we missed you’ message or spend a day sitting and waiting for a package that's not coming again. Being able to receive package status updates directly to your Gmail inbox is a super useful way to make sure you know when you need to be at home to answer the door, and if there are any delays or detours.

The best thing is that you only need to enable this feature once and a “Track your packages in Gmail” card will appear at the top of your inbox — you’ll never miss a birthday present again! Here’s how to enable Gmail package tracking.



Note: Enabling this feature will share tracking numbers with your package carriers, so make sure you are comfortable with this beforehand. This feature is currently only available to U.S. users and on mobile devices, but should be coming to desktop soon.

How to enable Gmail package tracking on iOS

1. In the Gmail app, tap the menu button.

2. Tap Settings.

3. Tap Data privacy.

4. Toggle on Package tracking.

How to enable Gmail package tracking on Android

1. In the Gmail app, tap the menu button.

2. Tap Settings.

2. Tap General settings and then tap Package tracking.

Done! Now just make sure that you can hear the door, or even better, get one of the best video doorbells to make sure your delivery is left in the right place.

