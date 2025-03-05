How to set up and stream with your Google TV device — 7 easy steps

Google TV dongles have come into the news lately as being a thing of the past, but plenty of us still use this miraculous little device to make our dumb TV's smart and connect to our wider Google Home ecosystem. So, knowing how to set one up is still crucial.

The compact device plugs into your TV's HDMI port and lets you access streaming services, app, and content. The newer Google TV Streamer (4K) is more of a set-top box, ditching the traditional dongle design. It also features a 22% faster processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, so it's definitely an upgrade.

In this guide we'll explain how to properly set up both types of streaming device, so you'll be watching all your favorite shows in no time.

What is a Google TV device?

Google TV devices are a brilliant way of getting smart TV services for a lower cost, giving you streaming, personalised recommendations, enhanced search and a whole lot more.

A Google TV device, such as Chromecast (dongle), is a streaming gadget that connects to your TV via HDMI, allowing you to access your favorite content from apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. It essentially transforms any standard TV into a smart entertainment system.

In addition to streaming, Google TV devices can function as smart home controllers, letting you manage compatible devices like lights, thermostats, and security cameras directly from your TV.

The latest version, Google TV Streamer 4K, takes things a step further by acting as both a streaming box and a smart home hub, for all-in-one entertainment.

How to set up a Google TV device

1. Unbox your Google TV device (Image: © Future) To get started you'll need the Google TV dongle or set-top box, a power adapter, a USB cable, and the remote control. You also need AAA batteries for the remote and, if you have limited space around your HDMI port, a HDMI extender can be useful.

2. Connect the device to your TV (Image: © Future) Connect the USB cable to the dongle and plug the other end into the power adapter. If you're using an older model, you may be able to plug the USB directly into your TV, but any 4K-compatible Chromecast (such as the Ultra) will need to be plugged into an outlet to get enough power. Turn on your TV and navigate to the input menu. Then, select the HDMI port where you connected your Google TV device. This should display the startup screen.

3. Pair the remote and connect to Wi-Fi (Image: © Google) Set up your remote by inserting the batteries, then pressing and holding the Home and Back buttons simultaneously for several seconds. For this step, make sure the remote is pointed at the device, then follow the on-screen instructions to complete pairing. Connect your device to the Wi-Fi by choosing the network and entering your password as usual.

4. Sign into your Google account (Image: © Tom's Guide ) You'll need a Google account to use your TV device, so you can either use an existing one or create a new profile. A lot of the time, using an existing account can mean things like passwords and logins are automatically filled as you go through the rest of the process.

5. Choose your Google TV settings (Image: © Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide) First, you'll need to decide whether you want to use voice control through Google Assistant, which is included with the TV device even if you don't have a Nest speaker. You will also be asked about things such as location services and diagnostics, which you can confirm or deny depending on your preferences.

6. Set up your streaming services (Image: © Google TV / 9to5Google) Google TV includes pretty much all of the popular streaming services you'd expect, and you can add each one, logging in as you go. You don't have to download anything that you don't currently subscribe to, and Google will be able to serve recommendations based on what might interest you. There is a huge array of apps to go through, whether that's streaming services or games, and other Google-affiliated services like Nest security.

7. Customise your home screen (Image: © Google) Use the remote to highlight and rearrange apps and content rows on your Home screen. To move or change an app, simply press and hold the select button to access options like 'Move' or 'Remove from Favorites'. You can also set up voice commands, which can then be accessed by holding the Assistant button. Want to find a particular show or actor? Just press the button and say it out loud.

