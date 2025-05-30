You can mirror your Android device to your TV — here's how

Sometimes squinting at a small screen is hard work — more so if you want to show off some content to others and would rather everyone didn’t crowd around your device.

Sometimes it’s nice to kick back with a mobile game or video and appreciate the extra detail a larger screen provides. In these situations, you might consider mirroring your Android device to your TV.

When you mirror your Android, everything on your phone’s screen appears on your TV. Unlike casting, which streams only selected content while letting you continue using your device, mirroring duplicates your entire display. That makes it ideal for enjoying a larger view, but it also raises potential security concerns.

For example, you wouldn’t want to open a banking app while mirroring your phone as your sensitive information would be on full display. Mirroring is a powerful feature, but it requires you to be mindful of what’s on your screen. Here's how to do it.

1. Connect your TV (Image: © Future) To be able to mirror your Android screen on a smart television, the TV must be connected to the internet using the same Wi-Fi network as your Android phone. How you do this will vary from one TV to another, so refer to your set’s instructions; in general, you’ll find them in your television’s manual.

2. Go to the Quick Settings (Image: © Future) Next, launch the Quick Settings menu on your Android phone — swipe down from the top of the screen. With Android 16, you can do this with a single finger.

3. Select the mirror screen option (Image: © Future) Now look for and tap the mirror screen button. Because manufacturers use different names for it, you might see Samsung label it Smart View, Google call it Google Cast, or find it listed as Screen Mirroring, MirrorShare, Screencast, or Xiaomi Cast.

4. Grant permissions (Image: © Future) Mirror options tend to need permissions to allow content to be transferred. Just tap Continue.

5. Select a television (Image: © Future) Android will search for nearby televisions. Just tap the television that you want to mirror your Android phone to and a connection will be made. Tap Start now and your Android’s screen should appear on the television.

6. Use the options (Image: © Future) A small option control should be visible on your Android screen (but not on your television). If you tap the control, it will call up a menu that will allow you to, for example, pause the mirroring, darken the phone screen or set the aspect ratio. There should be an option to hide notifications — that it may not hide them all, though. You will be able to tap disconnect too.

7. Use your phone (Image: © Future) Whatever you view on your Android phone will appear on your television. I f you switch your phone between portrait or landscape, the TV display will alter too. You can now open apps and enjoy the larger screen experience.

And there you go. You now know how to mirror an Android device on your TV. It’s also possible to mirror an Android screen on a non-smart TV if you use a Chromecast device so check out how to set up Google Chromecast if this is your chosen route.

