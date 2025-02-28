I’ve been using my Google Nest smart speaker for years — 7 tips to get the most out of Google Assistant in your home

Smart home devices like the Google nest have become as commonplace in our homes as microwaves or TVs. Working with speakers, thermostats, cameras, and doorbells, they have completely transformed our homes into intelligent environments that blend convenience, security, and efficiency.

While Google isn't the only company offering top-quality smart speakers—Amazon's Alexa and Apple's HomePod come to mind—it's a major player. And in this guide, we'll talk you through getting the most out of your Google Nest ecosystem.

So, lets dive in to how to make the most of your smart home with advice on device setup, leveraging advanced features, and enhancing everything from home security to your heating.

1. Make sure you're set up properly (Image: © Future) Before we get into all of the things Google Nest devices can do, you need to make sure they're set up and configured correctly. To do this, you'll need to download the Google Home app on your phone, and you'll be guided through the setup process. This includes basics like connecting your devices to the WiFi and assigning them to rooms. Create a Google account if you don't have one already, and this will give you access to all of Nest's features and services. If you run into problems, starting over after a factory reset should solve any hiccups.

2. Integrate Google Nest with your smart home Good news if you're an Android user — Google Home integrates brilliantly with your device and Google Assistant. You can still use Google's smart speaker range if you're an iPhone devotee, but it won't be as seamless. We'll note here that not all devices will work with Google Assistant, as cross-compatibility is still a little disjointed across the brand and Alexa, HomeKit, and others. When purchasing a third-party device like a camera or speaker, make sure it's marked with 'Works with Google Assistant'. Once your speaker is set up, you can use the Google Home app on your phone to control and automate compatible devices around your home.

3. Manage your energy usage (Image: © Tom's Guide) There is a lot of potential for energy savings when using smart home products, and this increases with additional devices like the Nest Learning Thermostat. With this compatibility, you can maximize your energy savings with features like Eco Temperature and Home/Away Assist. the 'learning' part of the thermostat comes in as it learns your schedule and preferences over time, and adjusts the temperature accordingly. Of course, you can also use the Google Home app to adjust temperatures, or set it to lower at certain times of day. You'll also find an energy report in the Nest app, so you can better understand usage patterns over time.

4. Keep your family safer with home security (Image: © Google) For added protection for your home, consider installing devices like the Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell, which allow you to monitor things remotely and receive alerts about any suspicious activities. You can also create activity zones for your cameras, focusing on specific areas (and minimising useless notifications). Your Google account will encourage two-factor authentication to keep footage and personal information secure. Google Nest WiFi and Google WiFi also include built-in firewalls that protect your data from cyber threats.

5. Use routines for automation (Image: © Future) You're not truly getting the most out of your Google Nest ecosystem if you're not setting up and using routines. These automations make your home feel almost futuristic, with custom action groups available with a single command, timer, or click of the app. You can set up a routine by opening the Google Home app, tapping the Routines icon, and following the instructions. A "Good Morning" routine can adjust your Nest thermostat, turn on lights, and display the weather forecast. Other great routines might include things like "Good Night", Leave for Work", or "Vacation Mode." Managing routines isn't just about convenience, either, as it can save you on your energy bills and automate security features that you tend to forget on your way out of the door.

6. Make use of multi-language support (Image: © Google) If you live in a multi-lingual household, you might not know that you can interact with your Google Nest without missing a beat. Your Google Assistant can understand and respond in up to three languages, so no one will struggle to make use of it. You can set up multi-language support in the Google Home app by going into the Google Assistant settings. Note, however, that there are some languages with better recognition and response accuracy than others, and complex queries in multiple languages can sometimes be misunderstood.

7. Integrate your favorite apps (Image: © Getty Images) Google Assistant is compatible with over 50,000 smart home devices, so it's not hard to build a complex ecosystem of devices around the home. With this in mind, you can integrate everything from music streaming services to productivity tools and smart home controls. With voice commands, you can play music on Spotify, manage your schedule on Google Calendar, or control your smart lighting. You can also post updates hands-free to social media platforms like Twitter, or navigation apps like Google Maps.

Keeping your software updated (Image: © Tom's Guide) From the day they're first sold, Google Nest devices get automatic security updates for at least five years. You can easily update your Google Nest devices with the latest software using the Google Home app. To do this, open the Google Home app on your phone. Navigate to the Devices tab at the bottom of the screen and select your Google Home device from the list of connected devices. Then tap the Settings icon in the top-right corner and choose the Device Information option from the settings menu. If you experience issues during an update, try reinstalling the Google Home app, resetting the device, or connecting to a different router.

Creating a smart home can make life more convenient, increase your energy efficiency, and maximize home security. Whether you want to lock your doors remotely, create voice commands, or curate your home's lighting, there are dozens of home smart devices you can use.