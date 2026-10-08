Homeowners urged to clear this one thing in their yard to prevent rats this fall

No one ever likes the thought of rats roaming their yard or property. And as temperatures drop this fall, rodents are actively searching for food and shelter—making your yard a prime target if left unprepared.

That’s why it’s crucial to ensure you don’t make your home inviting for such pests by removing the things in your yard that attract rats and mice to your space. The last thing you want is an infestation.

However, even if you maintain a clean and tidy yard, you could be missing one overlooked item. If you (or your neighbor) have fruit trees, you could be unknowingly inviting rats to feast in your yard.

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Here’s why a pest expert urges homeowners to clear fallen fruit right now — and a few other top tips to be mindful of, too.

Clear fallen fruit often

Apples on ground (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fruit-picking season might be over, but there could be a late crop that is still ripening or falling on the ground. And if left to pile up under the tree or lying around on your lawn, this is an open invitation for rats to feast on.

“Gardens can provide plenty of easy food sources, especially when fallen fruit is left lying around,” states Chris Bonnett, horticulturist and founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk.

“Fallen apples, pears, plums and other fruit can provide an easy source of food for rats, particularly when it is left on the ground to become overripe. Check underneath fruit trees regularly and collect fallen produce before it has a chance to build up.”

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Fallen apples, pears, plums and other fruit can provide an easy source of food for rats Chris Bonnett

To prevent an infestation, be sure to clear fallen fruit from your yard frequently and either discard it or throw it in your compost bin — where you can repurpose it in your garden all year.

“A quick tidy-up every few days can make a big difference. Clear away fallen fruit, keep bird food contained, and make sure bins are properly secured to avoid giving rats any easy reasons to stick around.”

Top tips

Mowing grass (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rats are relentless opportunists when it comes to food, and even tiny scraps of bird seed or pet food can quickly transform your yard into a rodent buffet.

“Bird feeders can unintentionally provide food for rats,” adds Bonnett. “Try to position them where spilled seed is less likely to build up, and give the area underneath a regular sweep. Avoid putting lots of food directly on the ground, as this can make it an easy target for rats.”

Other top tips include securing trash cans and maintaining your yard. Overgrown grass and weeds offer ideal hiding spots for rats, so keeping your lawn trimmed and pathways clear makes your outdoor space far less inviting.

“Keeping grass cut, weeds under control, and areas around sheds and paths clear can make your garden less appealing to them.”

So if you don’t want to invite rats for a backyard feast, be sure to clear that fallen fruit right now.

For more top tips, check out how to rat-proof your yard.

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