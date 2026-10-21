Move over baking soda — this secret item is the ultimate trick for getting rid of lingering fridge smells

When it comes to cleaning hacks, baking soda has been my ultimate game-changer for tackling household chores. From scrubbing away stubborn grime and stains and unclogging drains to even handling pest control, there are surprising things you didn't know you could clean with baking soda.

In fact, baking soda is also a natural deodorizer that effectively gets rid of unpleasant smells. This is thanks to its mild alkaline properties, which can neutralize the pH of acidic compounds — such as spoiled food smells and odors.

And ever since I placed a small bowl in the back of my fridge a few months ago, it has worked wonders for absorbing lingering food odors.

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However, I’ve recently come across an alternative trick that experts say is even more effective at eliminating fridge smells than baking soda. Here’s why you should be using activated charcoal instead.

Activated charcoal can absorb odors

Activated charcoal in wooden bowl and spoon (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although the name sounds rather alarming, what exactly is activated charcoal? Essentially, activated charcoal—or carbon—is a fine-grained, highly porous material composed of over 90% carbon, making it exceptionally effective at absorbing odors.

Similar to baking soda, this item is non-toxic and odorless, making it great to use around the home. Not only is it known for neutralizing bad smells, but it can help purify the air too, making it ideal to use alongside the best air purifiers.

So how do you use activated charcoal in your fridge? Luckily, this is fuss-free, and they usually come in small blocks placed in a bag, or as part of an odor-eliminating gel canister that features charcoal as its active ingredient.

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Vitscan Activated Charcoal Odor Absorber (pack of 12): $23 at Amazon These bags consist of 100% activated bamboo charcoal with tiny holes to draw in odors and excess moisture. Perfect for placing inside the fridge, drawers, closets, or even in the car. A quick way to banish bad smells without using chemical-laden sprays.

These sachets are available to buy online, or you can make these yourself by decanting loose activated charcoal into a small cloth bag. Then simply place it inside your fridge where it will quickly absorb lingering odors. The good thing is these odor-busters can be easily used around the home.

In fact, they also work wonders for freshening up smelly shoe cabinets or clearing out musty odors in damp basements.

Of course, if your fridge continues to smell, there may be an underlying issue. Be sure to check out this one simple step to prevent a foul-smelling fridge, and always maintain regular deep cleaning.

So if you are out of baking soda or need a more powerful solution, activated charcoal could be the secret to keeping your fridge odor-free for good.

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