Don't want wait for Black Friday — these 7 office chair deals are worth scoring right now
There's no time like the present to save on a quality seat
Black Friday is still a month out, but we're already scouring for deals on the best office chairs we've tested. We're happy to report that there are plenty of Black Friday office chair deals to shop right now. Better yet, there are sales all over the internet — not just on Amazon.
Right off the bat, we've found seven killer deals on tester-approved office chairs from Vari, Flexispot, and more, and they're marked down as much as 50 percent.
These deals represent the best of what's on sale now, but we're going to keep scanning the web all month to keep this list as up-to-date as possible. Stay tuned if you want to wait for more deals, but act now if you see something you like — there's no guarantee that anything will stick around.
Quick Links
- Flash Furniture Kelista: was $207 now $104 @ Amazon
- Vari Essential Task Chair: was $234 now $187 @ Vari
- Flexispot C5: was $319 now $229 @ Flexispot
- Sihoo Doro C300: was $359 now $239 @ Amazon
- HON Crio High Back: was $288 now $244 @ Amazon
- Vari Task Chair (Deep Blue): was $375 now $318 @ Vari
- HON Ignition 2.0: was $637 now $425 @ Amazon
Black Friday office chair deals
Flash Furniture Kelista: was $207 now $104 @ Amazon
We called the Kelista a budget office chair with standout looks. In our Flash Furniture Mid-Back office chair review, we said it's pretty comfortable and we especially liked its bold color options. Note that the price of the chair varies based on the color you choose as well as the style — you can opt for a mid-back, high back, or drafting chair.
Vari Essential Task Chair: was $234 now $187 @ Vari
A bit slacker in the back than our other picks, this chair is great if you want to sit a little deeper in your chair while still receiving plenty of support from your backrest. It’s stiff, for sure, but it’s still more forgiving than its more expensive sibling, the standard Task Chair.
Flexispot C5: was $319 now $229 @ Flexispot
The feature that most prominently sets this chair apart from the rest is its headrest. It’s not the most comfortable headrest available, but it’s nevertheless contoured to fit your neck and keep your posture in line from top to bottom. The armrests on this model are also remarkably comfy.
Sihoo Doro C300: was $359 now $239 @ Amazon
The Doro C300 is an ergonomic office chair with plenty of adjustability and an all-mesh design. In our full review, we praised its adjustable headrest and really liked how it delivers some premium features at a more affordable price that its competitors.
HON Crio High Back: was $288 now $244 @ Amazon
The HON Crio Task Chair is an Amazon's Choice pick and features a breathable mesh back that conforms to your upper body for added support. It has a simple, clean design and a 450-pound weight capacity.
Vari Task Chair: was $375 now $318 @ Vari
Nothing beats affordable furniture that performs similarly to its top-shelf competitors. Despite running well below half the price of many other office chairs we've tested, the Vari Task Chair stood out for its comfortable mesh material, adjustability, and ergonomics. Note: Make sure to click the Scarlet Red or Deep Blue models to see this price.
HON Ignition 2.0: was $637 now $425 @ Amazon
As simplistic as it is practical, this multi-point adjustable chair is made to meld into any home office setup without issue. It has an airy mesh back, a comfy padded seat, and an adjustable lumbar support bar to keep your spine aligned just the way you like it (or need it). In our full review, we said it's an affordable mid-range office chair with a sleek appearance.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Adam Schram is a staff writer covering home office gear for Tom's Guide, writing about everything from standing desks to comfy chairs to the occasional walking treadmill. Prior to his tenure with the team, he reviewed running gear for Runner's World, cycling gear for Bicycling, and the occasional Lego set for Popular Mechanics. Before he became a journalist, he was a bike mechanic in his home town of State College, Pennsylvania for almost seven years. Now, he's based in Philadelphia. He spends his free time ripping his bike around local trails, perusing the local music scene, and trying in vain to do the Sunday crossword without cheating.