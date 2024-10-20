Don't want wait for Black Friday — these 7 office chair deals are worth scoring right now

Black Friday is still a month out, but we're already scouring for deals on the best office chairs we've tested. We're happy to report that there are plenty of Black Friday office chair deals to shop right now. Better yet, there are sales all over the internet — not just on Amazon.

Right off the bat, we've found seven killer deals on tester-approved office chairs from Vari, Flexispot, and more, and they're marked down as much as 50 percent.

These deals represent the best of what's on sale now, but we're going to keep scanning the web all month to keep this list as up-to-date as possible. Stay tuned if you want to wait for more deals, but act now if you see something you like — there's no guarantee that anything will stick around.

Black Friday office chair deals

Flash Furniture Kelista: was $207 now $104 @ Amazon

We called the Kelista a budget office chair with standout looks. In our Flash Furniture Mid-Back office chair review, we said it's pretty comfortable and we especially liked its bold color options. Note that the price of the chair varies based on the color you choose as well as the style — you can opt for a mid-back, high back, or drafting chair.

Vari Essential Task Chair: was $234 now $187 @ Vari

A bit slacker in the back than our other picks, this chair is great if you want to sit a little deeper in your chair while still receiving plenty of support from your backrest. It’s stiff, for sure, but it’s still more forgiving than its more expensive sibling, the standard Task Chair.

Flexispot C5: was $319 now $229 @ Flexispot

The feature that most prominently sets this chair apart from the rest is its headrest. It’s not the most comfortable headrest available, but it’s nevertheless contoured to fit your neck and keep your posture in line from top to bottom. The armrests on this model are also remarkably comfy.

Sihoo Doro C300: was $359 now $239 @ Amazon

The Doro C300 is an ergonomic office chair with plenty of adjustability and an all-mesh design. In our full review, we praised its adjustable headrest and really liked how it delivers some premium features at a more affordable price that its competitors.

HON Crio High Back: was $288 now $244 @ Amazon

The HON Crio Task Chair is an Amazon's Choice pick and features a breathable mesh back that conforms to your upper body for added support. It has a simple, clean design and a 450-pound weight capacity.

Vari Task Chair: was $375 now $318 @ Vari

Nothing beats affordable furniture that performs similarly to its top-shelf competitors. Despite running well below half the price of many other office chairs we've tested, the Vari Task Chair stood out for its comfortable mesh material, adjustability, and ergonomics. Note: Make sure to click the Scarlet Red or Deep Blue models to see this price.