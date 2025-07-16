Get $200 off the best gaming chair money can buy, $80 off my favorite AR glasses and more — Power Picks

Today’s power picks are an interesting bunch — perfect for those getting ready to go back to school or further enhance their gaming setup. I’m talking $200 off the incredible Secretlab TITAN Evo gaming chair, $220 off a fantastic all-round laptop for your studies, and yet another blockbuster GPU dropping close back to MSRP

As we reach midweek, this is usually the time where you see the level of real deals drop off a little bit, as retailers arm up for more big price cuts over the weekend. So imagine my surprise when I saw these prices are either matching or are lower than what we saw during Prime Day.

Also as a heads up, a couple of the deals I found in yesterday’s power picks are still on! That means you can continue to get $1,280 off an RTX 5070 gaming laptop, but options like the RTX 5060 Ti Gaming PC have seen a $150 price increase. So while it is still being called a “deal” on Newegg’s website, it’s not the lowest price!

But for now, let’s get into today’s top deals.

Show me today’s best deals

Today’s power picks

LOWEST PRICE Save 30% Secretlab TITAN Evo (Team Liquid): was $664 now $464 at Secretlab Provided you select the Team Liquid edition of this chair, you can bag $200 off our rated best overall gaming chair. Built well and extremely comfortable, while also sporting a sleek design that doesn’t scream “gamer,” you’ve got fantastic lumbar support, 4D armrests to put them in just the right place, a 165-degree recline and even a free magnetic head pillow.

$22o off! Save 27% HP Omnibook 5 AI laptop (16-inch): was $819 now $599 at BHPhoto For the vast majority of students, a course is going to be a lot of essays and web browsing by day, and needing a laptop with a big screen and good speakers for binge watching/social listening by night. The HP OmniBook 5 does all of this with a huge $220 saving to boot — sporting AMD’s new Ryzen AI 5 340 CPU to support all of Windows latest Copilot+ features, a huge 16-inch 1200p IPS display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Save 15% MSI INSPIRE GeForce RTC 5070 Ti: was $929 now $789 at Newegg This is as close to MSRP as I’ve seen my favorite GPU, the RTX 5070 Ti, come. I always say prepare to be flexible by around $50, and this falls into that window nicely. With the power under the hood, 4K gaming is a cinch, and this one is overclockable with a three-fan cooling array to keep it from overheating under pressure.

LOWEST PRICE Save 36% Samsung Odyssey G4 25-inch gaming monitor: was $279 now $179 at Amazon Samsung’s super smooth 240Hz gaming monitor is a phenomenal panel — packing a ton of features for PC gaming enthusiasts to really enhance their experience with a $100 discount. Beyond the 1080p picture, that refresh rate and a 1ms response time, this also supports Nvidia’s and AMD’s adaptive sync technologies to eliminate screen tears, has plenty of ports with auto source switch built-in, and even has HDR!