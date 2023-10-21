I’m testing Saatva’s new mattress for back pain and it's having a big impact on my sleep – here’s why

The Saatva RX mattress was released this summer as a luxury bed designed for sleepers with with chronic back and joint issues such as sciatica and arthritis. As a mattress reviewer plagued by recurring back pain and mild scoliosis, I was eager to test the Saatva RX to see if it could ease the early morning soreness my previous mattress was creating.

Saatva RX: Quick specs Type: Hybrid innerspring

Materials: Cotton, high-density foam, micro-coils, coils

Firmness: 'Supportive Plush'

Height: 15 inches

Trial period: 365 nights

Warranty: Lifetime

Price: MSRP from $1,995 at Saatva

Saatva makes the best mattress in the world in the form of the Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid, but does the Saatva RX uphold that world-class reputation? I'm still in the testing phase with my review, but my early impressions will give you a sense of whether the steep $3,295 price tag for a queen size Saatva RX is worth it. You'll need a big budget to afford this one, even if it's discounted in the upcoming Black Friday mattress deals event on Friday 24 November.

My full review of the Saatva RX will be available soon on Tom's Guide. For now, keep scrolling for my one-week snapshot and find out if the RX is already worthy of being crowned one of the best mattresses for back pain...

Saatva RX mattress: Price, trial, warranty

A queen size Saatva RX mattress costs $3,295, which is clearly in the premium end of the market. Although regular Saatva mattress sales can slash as much as $600 off, that's hardly enough to nudge this mattress into a more accessible price bracket.

This is how much the Saatva RX mattress costs when not on sale:

Twin MSRP: $1,995

$1,995 Twin XL MSRP: $2,195

$2,195 Full MSRP: $2,695

$2,695 Queen MSRP: $3,295

$3,295 King MSRP: $3,795

$3,795 California king MSRP: $3,795

$3,795 Split king MSRP: $4,390

Among other luxury mattresses in the US, the Saatva RX's main rivals are the Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt and the Beautyrest Black K-Class. Each promises luxe comfort with ample pain relief, and all of them include free white glove delivery. While the Pro Adapt and K-Class allow for customizable firmness, the Saatva RX sets itself apart with more generous perks than its competitors – a one-year home trial and a lifetime warranty.

Unboxing my new Saatva RX mattress

The Saatva RX is one super-tall mattress (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

There's no unboxing required for the Saatva RX because it arrives flat as part of the brand's free premium delivery service. The RX is a lofty 15" hybrid mattress loaded with multiple layers of foam and springs, so I was grateful to not have to struggle with setting this one up myself.

Free White Glove Delivery is included in the price, so all you'll have to do is organize a time for the delivery service to come by and set everything up. And here's a quick tip from personal experience: remove any small furniture or wall hangings that might obstruct the delivery path. (I once had a picture frame damaged during another mattress delivery when the movers hauled it into my bedroom – not their fault.)

A two-person crew carried my twin Saatva RX mattress into my bedroom, placed it on my platform bed frame, and discarded the plastic wrap. They also took away my previous mattress at no extra charge. Since the RX arrived fully formed, I didn't have to wait for it to expand. So I slept on it comfortably that night. I didn't detect any obvious off-gassing that typically accompanies boxed mattresses, either.

My first week sleeping on the Saatva RX

Night 1: My tiny room felt like a 5-star hotel suite

My first impression of the Saatva RX: "It's too tall!" I'm only 5-foot-4 and have a small bedroom, so this seven-layer mattress is a behemoth to me. It'll look less out of place in a roomier space. Unfortunately, you can't select the height as you can with the Classic – read our full Saatva Classic mattress review for more on that one.

About the reviewer Height: 5' 4"

Weight: 145lbs

Sleep style: Combi (side/stomach)

Sleep issues: Lower back pain, occasional overheating

Share a bed: No

I had just wrapped up my Allswell mattress review, a bed that didn't do my lower back any favors. I had been waking up with soreness and stiffness and hoped that Saatva RX's plusher feel would be the perfect solution for my morning back woes.

Waking up after my first night on the Saatva RX, I was impressed by its balance of support and comfort. I felt like I had woken up on a hotel mattress and was just about ready to call room service for breakfast. Best of all, I barely felt any discomfort in my lower back.

Would the rest of my week's sleep be just as satisfying?

Nights 2-7: Waking up is a wonderful struggle

Each morning with the Saatva RX made getting up increasingly difficult, and not because of its towering height. The plush pillow top offers a satisfying bed feel that makes me contemplate canceling my plans and spending the entire day in bed.

There's a lot at play here. In addition to a lumbar crown – also found in the Saatva Classic and the Loom & Leaf – there's also a support core consisting of wrapped 8' coils topped with 2' foam modules. Above that is a layer of 1-inch micro-coils sandwiched between two three-quarter-inch high-density foam slabs. The result was outstanding support with loads of pressure relief along my shoulders, hips, knees, and lower back.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

For temperature regulation, the Saatva RX relies on a breathable organic cotton cover, cooling gel in the lumbar crown, and an infusion of graphite and phase-change material in the foam modules above the 8-inch springs. While the mattress isn't profoundly cooling, I also didn't spend a single night kicking off my covers.

Firmer quantum-edge coils surround the perimeter. I sit at the edge of my bed before getting up in the morning and so far, I've felt steady. I'm prone to rolling close to the edge when I sleep and though I've yet to do this on the Saatva RX, I'm confident that I won't fall to the floor when I inevitably do.

I sleep alone so I can't speak about the Saatva RX's motion isolation. However, you'll be able to see the results of my drop tests in my full review. I can say that it's quite responsive, which works for me as a combi sleeper but could be a detriment for couples.

Saatva RX mattress: my early thoughts

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

As someone with back problems, the Saatva RX hits all the right notes. I'm no longer waking up with lower lumbar stiffness. This mattress offers outstanding full-body support, whether I'm on my side, stomach, or back. It reminds me of the all-foam Loom & Leaf mattress but minus the heat retention. You can find out more about that in my Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review.

One thing I wish I could change about the Saatva RX is the height. At a towering 15 inches tall, it may be a challenge if you're short and/or have mobility issues. Plus, it could make your space seem overwhelming or cluttered if you have a small bedroom like I do. This mattress is best suited for palatial sleeping quarters.

The Saatva RX is a bonafide splurge for those seeking relief from back or joint issues. It's unclear if this mattress can be covered by Medicare. If you want a luxury bed on a more streamlined budget, both the Saatva Classic and Loom & Leaf are less expensive alternatives that also emphasize back support. They each have the added perk of customizable firmness and in the case of the Saatva Classic, height as well.

My early verdict: If you want a large, luxurious bed that's excellent at alleviating back and joint pain, and you have the budget, go for the Saatva RX. I think it's worth the cost.