Xbox Series X hits new lowest price for Prime Day — but there’s a catch

Flagship sales events like Prime Day are the perfect time to pick up a new gaming console as current-gen hardware is often discounted. While we’re still waiting for savings on the PS5 Slim, the Xbox Series X is already reduced, including this epic lowest-price-ever discount.

The Xbox Series X console (renewed) is on sale for $369 at Amazon. That’s the lowest price yet for Microsoft’s flagship console. However, it’s important to note that this listing is on a refurbished console. However, Amazon offers a guarantee that the console has been thoroughly checked and it still comes with a 12-month warranty.

If you’d rather avoid buying refurbished electronics, a brand new Xbox Series X is just $449 at Amazon. That’s a respectable $50 saving compared to the $499 list price, but we have seen better Xbox Series X sales in the past. The machine dropped to $399 last Black Friday.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. This stylish black box can run games at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second without breaking a sweat. In our Xbox Series X review, we said the Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.

Xbox Series X (Renewed): was $449 now $369 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X has dropped to a new lowest price for Prime Day, but be sure to note, that this sale is a "Renewed" unit rather than a brand new one. However, Amazon offers a guarantee that each console has been thoroughly vetted and all refurbished tech comes with a 12-month warranty.

Almost four years since launch and the Xbox Series X remains a fantastic gaming machine. Its raw specs remain impressive, its zippy SSD makes long-loading screens a thing of the past, and its controller is a favorite among gamers for a reason. Plus, its no-frills design doesn’t stick out in an entertainment center compared to the garnish-looking PS5.

The list of the best Xbox Series X games has grown considerably over the past few years. The console has access to all the biggest third-party hits like Elden Ring and Baldur’s Gate 3, alongside a stable of first-party titles such as Starfield and Forza Horizon 5. Plus, it’s set to be a big fall for Xbox Game Studios with the release of Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Even better, you can enjoy many of the console’s flagship games via Xbox Game Pass. While the service’s recent price hike was unwelcome news, it remains arguably the best deal in gaming, giving you access to a large selection of must-play games for a single monthly fee. A Game Pass subscription starts from $9.99 per month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): was $49 now $44 @ Amazon

Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is on sale for $44 at Amazon. This awesome service gives you access to a library of must-play titles, including brand-new releases from Xbox Game Studios such as Starfield and Forza Motorsport 8. Plus, it also comes with PC games and all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold as well. It's an essential service for Xbox owners.