Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate during Prime Day for over 30% off before the price hike

Not all Prime Day deals are created equal. We thought we had it pretty good when Amazon had Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on sale for Prime Day. But turns out, that's not the best deal out there on Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

Right now, you can get a 3-month code for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $34 at Woot. You can also get a deal on 1-month codes, but given the price of Xbox Game Pass is going up in September, you should definitely snag the 3-month codes.

In fact, get a bunch. Woot allows you to buy up to 24 units per customer, and then Microsoft will let you stack up to 36 months at a time. I just bought four of these codes for myself, giving me a year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a serious discount.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): was $49 now $34 @ Woot

Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is on sale for $34 at Amazon. That's $10 cheaper than Amazon. That's incredible given Prime Day is Amazon's sale event. But for some reason, they've saved this incredible deal for Woot. Grab Game Pass Ultimate now and get access to a library of must-play titles on Xbox and PC, including brand-new releases. Plus, you get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold as well. It's an essential service for Xbox owners.

Price Check: was $49 now $44 @ Amazon

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass is getting a price increase in September for existing users. That price increase, effective immediately for new subscribers, brings the cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $16.99 a month to *gulp* $19.99 a month. That's no small thing, especially when that adds up to $36 more spent each year.

But with this deal, you're effectively paying just $11.49 a month. If you buy four 3-month codes like I did, that would save you $102 over the course of 12 months. Saving money like that, you could finally afford an Xbox Series X!

And that's not the only way this deal saves you money. Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a vast library of games on Xbox, PC, your phone and even your Fire TV streaming device that you just bought for Prime Day. That includes new first-party games the day they're released, which can save you hundreds of dollars each year.

So hurry and get yourself Game Pass on the cheap this Prime Day. This deal will be active on Woot for the next 13 days ... unless it sells out first (which it no doubt will). Codes will arrive in your inbox between July 24 and July 26, so don't get discouraged when they're not emailed to you right away.