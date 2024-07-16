The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max just crashed to $34 on Prime Day — 3 reasons why I got one

Prime Day is here but I've already done my shopping. That's because the best streaming device deal out there has already been on sale for a couple of days.

Yes, that's right. During Prime Day you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34 on Amazon. Normally, the best Fire TV stick out there will set you back $59, but for Prime Day Amazon has dropped the price nearly 50%. That's a deal almost too good to pass up ... so I didn't.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers incredible performance and faster app load times. With support for tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, it's perfect for users with advanced routers and fast internet speeds. If you want a Fire TV streaming device, this is the one to get and it's never been cheaper.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested. Wi-Fi 6E support provides a faster and more stable internet connection for 4K streaming. Plus you get access to all the best streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and Max. For me, it's also a great way to watch screeners for award season.

But that's not the only reason to buy this incredible streaming stick. Here are 3 reasons why you should buy it right now — and the only reason you shouldn't.

3 reasons to buy the Fire Stick 4K Max right now

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey)

First off, as I previously mentioned, this is a great streaming device. Beyond the speedy performance and vast app library, you also get the included Alexa Voice Remote. Our testing found that the Alexa voice assistant was a huge help, letting you search for content, control playback and even manage compatible smart home devices just with your voice.

On top of all this, Amazon just added a new feature to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the slightly cheaper Fire TV Stick 4K. As of a week ago, Amazon added Xbox cloud gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. So now, I can just plug this streaming stick into my bedroom TV and I can game from bed without needing to shell out hundreds of dollars for an additional console.

Finally, if you have an older streaming device Amazon is giving you an additional reason to upgrade this Prime Day. Trade in an older streaming device when you buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and you can get an additional 20% off plus an Amazon digital gift card instantly to get this streaming device for even less. Just be aware that the gift card is dependent on the appraisal of your old device and can be rescinded if Amazon does not receive your old device in its expected condition. I had an old Fire TV Stick laying around, so trading in and upgrading was a no-brainer for me.

