Hurry! Nvidia GeForce Now is 40% off right now — here’s why it’s a no-brainer

I’ve tested every cloud gaming service, and in terms of visual quality, low latency times and game selection, nothing comes close to Nvidia GeForce Now in my books. And now, you can get a subscription of your own for dirt cheap.

Right now, Nvidia GeForce Now Performance is 40% off for 6 months — bringing the price down to just $29. And if you’re still on the fence and want to try before you buy, you can get a day pass for just over two bucks!

So while you’re going to see a lot of Prime Day deals around gaming, this may low-key be the most valuable.

Nvidia GeForce Now Performance (6 months): was $49 now $29 at nvidia.com With GeForce Now Performance tier, you get 1440p gaming at 60 FPS, all of the Nvidia RTX features you’d expect, support for ultrawide monitors and up to 6 hours of gaming every day. Just the right balance of everything you need with a massive $20 saving to boot.

If you just want to sample what you can get with GeForce Now, you can also get 40% off a day pass, but this deal ends tomorrow (June 27).

Nvidia GeForce Now Performance day pass: was $3.99 now $2.39 at nvidia.com Looking to get a quick taste of GeForce Now before committing fully — perhaps to see how it performs on your internet connection and experience the short queueing times before jumping into a game — this is a great way to demo it.

And to my fellow Brits, this 40% saving is also accessible to you on both day passes and the full 6-month package.

Why GeForce Now?

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, I know that with Xbox Cloud Gaming, you have Game Pass at your fingertips, but here we’re talking about any game you own across Steam, Epic Games, Ubisoft, Xbox, EA and GOG. If you’ve bought it at some point, chances are it’s in here with the over 2,000 titles already available.

Nvidia has worked to optimize this service to a point that you won’t feel any latency in the controls, the visuals are crisp without any of that bandwidth-related glitching (provided you’re on at least a 35 Mbps internet connection), and the versatility of where you can play this is immense.

For example, my three main use cases are either on my M3 Pro MacBook Pro, Meta Quest 3S or my Steam Deck. Taking these one by one, being able to get my PC gaming (with game saves up in the cloud so you don’t lose your progress) on my MacBook means I no longer have to take both my Apple laptop and my gaming system with me on trips — a massive space saver!

Second, as I wrote about, GeForce Now has been a breath of fresh air for my Steam Deck. Not only can I essentially use it almost like a Switch 2 with gameplay in docked and portable mode, but easing the pressure on the internals means I get drastically longer battery life.

(Image credit: Future)

And finally, for those sessions where I want to kick back in bed, being able to lie back in my Meta Quest and pin a giant cinema screen on the ceiling to tuck into a session of Forza Horizon 5 is truly an all-immersive blessing.

Cloud gaming can get a bit of a bad rap, and in some situations, I get it. It’s entirely reliant on an internet connection that you won’t have in certain situations. But for the majority of your time, you’re not far away from connectivity that’s fast enough to pick up and play.

Whether it’s over Wi-Fi on the above, or on 5G with your iPhone and Backbone Pro (a new setup I’m testing right now), you’re guaranteed a good time wherever you are.