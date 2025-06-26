Recommended reading

Hurry! Nvidia GeForce Now is 40% off right now — here’s why it’s a no-brainer

Deals
By published

Play literally anywhere for less

Nvidia geforce now
(Image credit: Future)

I’ve tested every cloud gaming service, and in terms of visual quality, low latency times and game selection, nothing comes close to Nvidia GeForce Now in my books. And now, you can get a subscription of your own for dirt cheap.

Right now, Nvidia GeForce Now Performance is 40% off for 6 months — bringing the price down to just $29. And if you’re still on the fence and want to try before you buy, you can get a day pass for just over two bucks!

So while you’re going to see a lot of Prime Day deals around gaming, this may low-key be the most valuable.

Nvidia GeForce Now Performance (6 months)
Nvidia GeForce Now Performance (6 months): was $49 now $29 at nvidia.com

With GeForce Now Performance tier, you get 1440p gaming at 60 FPS, all of the Nvidia RTX features you’d expect, support for ultrawide monitors and up to 6 hours of gaming every day. Just the right balance of everything you need with a massive $20 saving to boot.

View Deal

If you just want to sample what you can get with GeForce Now, you can also get 40% off a day pass, but this deal ends tomorrow (June 27).

Nvidia GeForce Now Performance day pass
Nvidia GeForce Now Performance day pass: was $3.99 now $2.39 at nvidia.com

Looking to get a quick taste of GeForce Now before committing fully — perhaps to see how it performs on your internet connection and experience the short queueing times before jumping into a game — this is a great way to demo it.

View Deal

And to my fellow Brits, this 40% saving is also accessible to you on both day passes and the full 6-month package.

Why GeForce Now?

Nvidia GeForce Now

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, I know that with Xbox Cloud Gaming, you have Game Pass at your fingertips, but here we’re talking about any game you own across Steam, Epic Games, Ubisoft, Xbox, EA and GOG. If you’ve bought it at some point, chances are it’s in here with the over 2,000 titles already available.

Nvidia has worked to optimize this service to a point that you won’t feel any latency in the controls, the visuals are crisp without any of that bandwidth-related glitching (provided you’re on at least a 35 Mbps internet connection), and the versatility of where you can play this is immense.

For example, my three main use cases are either on my M3 Pro MacBook Pro, Meta Quest 3S or my Steam Deck. Taking these one by one, being able to get my PC gaming (with game saves up in the cloud so you don’t lose your progress) on my MacBook means I no longer have to take both my Apple laptop and my gaming system with me on trips — a massive space saver!

Second, as I wrote about, GeForce Now has been a breath of fresh air for my Steam Deck. Not only can I essentially use it almost like a Switch 2 with gameplay in docked and portable mode, but easing the pressure on the internals means I get drastically longer battery life.

Meta Quest 3S

(Image credit: Future)

And finally, for those sessions where I want to kick back in bed, being able to lie back in my Meta Quest and pin a giant cinema screen on the ceiling to tuck into a session of Forza Horizon 5 is truly an all-immersive blessing.

Cloud gaming can get a bit of a bad rap, and in some situations, I get it. It’s entirely reliant on an internet connection that you won’t have in certain situations. But for the majority of your time, you’re not far away from connectivity that’s fast enough to pick up and play.

Whether it’s over Wi-Fi on the above, or on 5G with your iPhone and Backbone Pro (a new setup I’m testing right now), you’re guaranteed a good time wherever you are.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 20 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
1
HIDevolution [2025] ASUS ROG...
Amazon
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
2
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
3
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
4
Asus - Rog Zephyrus G14 14"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 32GB)
Our Review
5
MSI Cyborg 15 2023 | 15.6"...
Walmart
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
6
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
Our Review
7
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
ASUS
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
8
MSI Cyborg 15 A13VF 1278US...
HSN
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
9
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
(14-inch 2TB)
Our Review
10
EXCaliberPC [2025] ASUS ROG...
Amazon
View Deal
Show more
See more Gaming Deals
TOPICS
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.