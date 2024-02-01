PlayStation Store sale has the best PS5 games from $7 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy

The Critics’ Choice sale has returned to the PlayStation Store. This annual sale offers the chance to save on critically acclaimed games and includes several of the best PS5 games including Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and The Last of Us Part I.

There are more than 1,000 deals across PS5 and PS4 games, DLC expansions, and in-game currencies. Critics' Choice comes hot on the heels of the PlayStation Store New Year sale which wrapped up earlier this week, but we’re seeing some games drop to even lower prices. Right now is the ideal time to build your library of PS5 games.

This latest PlayStation Store sale is set to run until February 15, and there could be even more deals added over the next couple of weeks. But if you’re already struggling to decide which discounts are truly unmissable, these are the 15 deals on PS5 games I’d buy now.

PlayStation Store Critic's Choice sale — Top picks

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire wizarding world.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: was $70 now $53 @ PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of gaming's greatst redemption stories. After launching in an underwhelming state, developer CD Projekt Red has spent the last three years polishing and refining the sci-fi RPG, and it's now a game that lives up to the studio's reputation. This Ultimate Edition also includes the phenomenal Phantom Liberty expansion which is one of the best DLCs ever made.

Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

Pitched as a semi-reboot of the Mortal Kombat timeline, this new spin on the popular fighting series includes new and familiar faces and all the brutal fatalities you'd expect from Mortal Kombat. It offers thrilling online play paired with a richly cinematic single-player campaign that reshapes the Mortal Kombat universe. This is also the ideal starting point for newcomers to the MK series.

Dead Space: was $69 now $34 @ PlayStation Store

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: was $69 now $46 @ PlayStation Store

One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. In the vast open world of Pandora, you'll find cinematic combat, impressive traversal and a strong story. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies you just might be surprised by this one.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $34 @ PlayStation Store

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: was $69 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

In Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, you play Jin Sakai, a samurai on a quest to reclaim his homeland from the invading Mongol army. But you'll have to decide whether to stick to your code or use any means necessary to defeat your foes. Ghost of Tsushima also packs one of the most visually stunning open worlds in any PS5 game, and it's filled with enjoyable distractions. The Director's Cut also includes the Iki Island expansion.

The Last of Us Part 1 (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $49 @ PlayStation Store

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is a stunning remake of one of the most celebrated PlayStation games of all time. Taking full advantage of Sony's next-gen hardware it offers improved visuals, performance and gameplay. Experience Joel and Ellie's original cross-country journey like you never have before. The perfect follow-up if you watched The Last of Us on HBO as the video game that inspired the show of an even higher quality. This Deluxe Edition comes with a set of six exclusive weapon skins.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Return to the unforgiving land of Boletria in Demon's Souls, a full PS5 remake of the PS3 original. The precursor to the best-selling Dark Souls franchise, this brutally-challenging action RPG requires serious patience but the feeling of jubilance you'll get from slaying one of its mighty bosses is almost indescribable. Just be warned, this is one seriously tough video game.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon: was $59 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

The long-awaited return of the Armored Core series didn't disappoint, Fires of Rubicon is an exhilarating experience that brings the beloved mech combat game into the modern day. Build your hulking mechanical titan, and then square off against wave after wave of dangerous foes, but be warned, your mech may look unbreakable but the enemy combatants in Armored Core VI put up a real fight. This can be a tough game.

RoboCop Rogue City (Deluxe Edition): was $69 now $45 @ PlayStation Store

One of the most pleasant surprises of 2023, RoboCop: Rogue City is an old-school shooter that lets you step into the metallic boots of Alex Murphy, aka RoboCop. Not only is this game an unlikely poster child for Unreal Engine 5, but it's also a blast to play with an emphasis on frantic firefights and a charming story that fits right into the universe of the 80s action classic. This Deluxe Edition also includes an extra gun and some cosmetics.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: was $69 now $15 @ PlayStation Store

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade packages together the base Final Fantasy 7 Remake game with a brand new DLC chapter, Intergrade. Here you play as side-character Yuffie in a story that leads into the upcoming sequel. As for the base game, it's a remarkable remake of a true gaming classic and looks stunning on PS5. Plus, now is the perfect time to play as the sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is set to release at the very end of February.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (Complete Edition): was $49 now $14 @ PlayStation Store

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a game that needs no introduction. Often cited as one of the best RPGs ever made, it's now been enhanced for the PS5. This Complete Edition includes the full base game as well as the game's two substantial expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. For less than $15, you're getting hundreds of hours of content in a single package.

Deathloop: was $79 now $11 @ PlayStation Store

Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. To break the time loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day resets, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down. Winner of the Tom's Guide GOTY in 2021, Deathloop is one of the finest games on PS5.