First PlayStation Store sale of 2024 has PS5 games from $9 — 13 deals I’d buy right now

We’re already more than halfway through January, but the PlayStation Store New Year sale is just beginning. This is the digital storefront's first new sales event of 2024, and it includes massive discounts on several of the best PS5 games with deals starting from just $9.

There are more than 1,900 individual deals in this PlayStation Store sale across PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC packs and in-game currencies. This isn’t the strongest collection of discounts we’ve seen on the PlayStation Store in recent months, but there are a few gems to be found including a couple of must-play PS5 games dropping to new lowest prices ever.

We’re on the cusp of the first major new releases of 2024 with titles like The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and Tekken 8 launching very soon. But if you want something to play on your PS5 to pass the time, here are my 13 favorite deals in the latest PlayStation Store sale.

PlayStation Store New Year sale — Top picks

Dead Space (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies. This Deluxe Edition includes a set of exclusive cosmetic items.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart sees the intergalactic duo embark on a dimension-hoping adventure as they seek to stop a robotic emperor from conquering the entire multiverse. Fortunately, they've got an arsenal of creative weaponry at hand, as well as some help from a new Lombax pal named Rivet. One of the best-looking games on PS5 and boasting a tightly-crafted story that hits all the right emotional beats, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is like playing a Pixar movie. This Deluxe Edition includes a set of weapon skins and a digital art book.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection bundles together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both these games were released on PS4 originally, but have been given a glossy makeover for PS5 in this collection. The Uncharted franchise is known for its cinematic thrills and these two games perfectly encapsulate that aspect. A Thief's End in particular is a must-play for anybody who enjoyed the original PS3 trilogy, while Lost Legacy puts a new spin on the series.

Resident Evil 2: was $39 now $9 @ PlayStation Store

This stunning remake of Resident Evil 2 brings the PS1 classic into the modern era with a complete graphical overhaul and new gameplay features. You play as Leon or Claire, in this cinematic survival-horror set in the sprawling Raccoon City. Your mission starts at the zombie-infested police station, where you'll need to scavenge for resources to survive the horrors that await.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $35 @ PlayStation Store

Travel to the Northstar Islands and take all-new levels in the classic 2D Sonic style. Play as the blue blur alongside his friends Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Harness new Emerald powers to big-bag guys and complete platforming challenges in exciting new ways. A refreshed spin on the beloved Sonic formula, Superstars is designed for returning players and newcomers alike.

Like a Dragon Ishin: was $69 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

This spin-off from the popular Yakuza franchise moves the action to the 1860s as a samurai seeks to change the course of history in their search for justice. You play Sakamoto Ryoma on a quest to find your father's killer and restore your honor. But despite its historical setting Like a Dragon Ishin! is still very much a Yakuza game with a cast of eccentric characters and loads of side activities to distract you from the main path.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2: was $49 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

There's no denying that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a shameless clone of Nintendo's popular Super Smash Bros. series, but that's not a bad thing. This platform fighter lets you pick from a deep roster of Nickelodeon favorites from Spongebob to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and then duke it out in a variety of colorful stages. Plus, there's a dedicated single-player mode.

Resident Evil Village (Gold Edition): was $49 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

The latest chapter in the beloved Resident Evil series sees Ethan Winters travel to a sinister European Village on a mission to recuse his daughter from unimaginable terrors. Experience pure survival-horror gameplay, and crank up the immersion with the free VR mode playable on PSVR 2. Resident Evil Village is one of the spookiest games on PS5, and this Gold Edition includes The Winters' Pack with the story-driven Shadow of Rose campaign and a new third-person mode.

Control Ultimate Edition: was $39 now $9 @ PlayStation Store

Step into the Federal Bureau of Control as Jesse Faden, the new director of this shadowy government agency. Utilize a shapeshifting firearm and telekinetic powers to battle enemies across this mysterious location that is constantly changing in this multi-award-winning action game. This Ultimate Edition includes the full base game and its two expansions, The Foundation and AWE.

Deathloop (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $15 @ PlayStation Store

Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day resets, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you. Winner of the Tom's Guide GOTY in 2021, Deathloop is one of the finest games on PS5. The Deluxe Edition includes extra DLC items.

Cult of the Lamb: was $24 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you. You've probably never played a game as brilliantly weird as this one.