PlayStation sale slices best PS5 games by up to 80% — here’s 15 deals from $5 I’d buy now

PlayStation Store has recently launched its latest sales event; this time it's the return of Planet of the Discounts. If you're unfamiliar with the regularly reoccurring sales event, it offers a great chance to save big money on loads of the best PS5 games. Right now there's up to 80% off some must-play titles.

There are more than 2,600 discounts across PS5 and PS4 games as well as various savings on DLCs and in-game currencies. With so many available deals I've combed through the offers and picked out my favorites including co-op pirate sim Sea of Thieves for $23 and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition for $46, which includes the full base game the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Below are the 15 deals in this new PlayStation Store sale that I'm seriously considering purchasing right now. I've also rounded up some of the best PS5 game deals at Amazon and Best Buy for gamers who prefer a physical game disc to a digital download. Here's the PS5 game deal to buy now.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $19 at Best Buy One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Dead Space: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $69 now $19 at Amazon One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies, you might be surprised by this one.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $24 at Amazon Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

NBA 2K25: was $69 now $24 at Amazon One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $29, so now is the time to get on the court.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content, including digital art collections and novels. It is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $42 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $41 at Amazon Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight, and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that combines social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat, comes from the creator of the acclaimed Persona series. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.