PlayStation Store sale has top PS5 games from $9 — here's 11 deals I'd buy

Just as soon as the previous PlayStation Store sale ends, and the next one has already arrived. The digital storefront's latest collection of deals has been dubbed the Mega March sale and it’s offering some pretty significant discounts on some of the very best PS5 games around.

This new PlayStation Store sale includes savings on The Last of Us Part 1, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 and Lies of P, which was my personal favorite game of 2024. In total, there are more than 2,000 individual deals covering loads of must-play PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC expansion packs and in-game currencies.

There are more than 100 pages of deals to scroll through, which would take a very long time. And that’s time that could be better spent gaming, so I’m rounding my up personal favorite PS5 game deals below. These are the PlayStation Store deals I’d buy right now…

PlayStation Mega March sale — Top picks

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is a stunning remake of one of the most celebrated PlayStation games of all time. Taking full advantage of Sony's next-gen hardware it offers improved visuals, performance and gameplay. Experience Joel and Ellie's original cross-country journey like you never have before. The perfect follow-up if you've just finished The Last of Us HBO show.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Deluxe: was $69 now $53 @ PlayStation Store

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart sees the intergalactic duo embark on a dimension-hoping adventure as they attempt to stop a robotic emperor from conquering the entire multiverse. Fortunately, they've got an arsenal of creative weaponry at hand, as well as some help from a new Lombax pal named Rivet. This latest Ratchet & Clank adventure is one of the best-looking PS5 games.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Lies of P (Deluxe Edition): was $69 now $52 @ PlayStation Store

Inspired by games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as a powerful puppet come to life. Just don't expect to overcome the game's many brutal bosses without a few defeats along the way. This Deluxe Edition includes an exclusive set of cosmetic items.

Street Fighter 6: was $59 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

The latest entry in the beloved Street Fighter franchise offers a "classic experience built for a modern era" which in simple terms means that Street Fighter 6 combines the series' trademark polished fighting gameplay with a vibrant art style and a suite of modes that allow you to play how you. It's the most accessible Street Fighter to date, but it's also deep enough for fighting game veterans to sink their teeth into for hours.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Death Stranding Director's Cut: was $49 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

Death Stranding comes from the mind of visionary game director Hideo Kojima, and this Director's Cut expands the PS4 original with new content and quality of life tweaks. You play Sam Porter Bridges, a futuristic courier in a post-apocalyptic society, and it's your job to transverse rocky mountains and rushing rivers as you look to reconnect what's left of society. Just be prepared for a puzzling narrative and a whole lot of walking.

Deathloop (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $15 @ Playstation Store

Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down. Winner of the Tom's Guide GOTY in 2021, Deathloop is one of the finest games on PS5 to this day.