PlayStation Store sale has the best PS5 games from $4 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

PlayStation Store has launched its latest sales event just in time for the long Presidents' Day weekend. This latest collection of deals is called the Planet of the Discounts sale and offers big savings on loads of the best PS5 games including God of War Ragnarök , Returnal and Horizon Forbbiden West .

This new PlayStation Store sale also includes big discounts on some of the biggest games of 2023 from Hogwarts Legacy to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor . Lies of P , my favorite game of last year, is also on sale, and it’s perfect for fans of Elden Ring . In total, there are more than 2,000 discounts across PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC packs and in-game currencies.

There are so many discounts to choose from in the Planet of the Discounts sale that it can be a little overwhelming. Fortunately, you’ve got until February 29 to make your selections, but if you need a little help finding the gems, I’m rounding my top picks below.

So, let’s jump into the deals, these are the 13 PS5 games that I’d buy in the latest PlayStation Store sale.

PlayStation Store sale — Top picks

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Aloy is back, and this time the PlayStation icon is venturing to new lands and squaring off against a whole range of new robotic enemies in Horizon Forbidden West. This gorgeous open-world game is a real looker on the PS5, and its cinematic story will hook you from the very start. Alongside the compelling main quest is a plethora of engaging distractions. You'll have plenty to do if you take a trip to the untamed west of this world.

Hogwarts Legacy (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $47 @ PlayStation Store

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. And you'll also have to battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the entire wizarding world. The Deluxe Edition includes the Dark Arts cosmetic set and an exclusive Thestral Mount.

Lies of P: was $59 now $44 @ PlayStation Store

Inspired by games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat, playing as a powerful puppet come to life. Just don't expect to overcome the game's many brutal bosses without a few defeats along the way.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Deluxe Edition): was $89 now $53 @ PlayStation Store

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old. The Deluxe Edition includes exclusive cosmetic items inspired by Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.

Returnal: was $69 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Returnal is a delightfully difficult experience that combines a rougelite structure with intense bullet-hell gameplay. You play an amnestic astronaut who gets stuck in a time loop after crash landing on an alien planet, and must attempt to piece together your past while surviving against waves of hostile fauna. You'll die a lot, but you'll be compelled to return each time as Returnal quickly gets its hooks into you.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: was $49 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

This spin-off from 2018's Spider-Man on PS4, sees a teenage Miles Morales look to prove his superhero credentials by taking on a fierce enemy that threatens to destroy New York City. Spider-Man Miles Morales is the ideal game to hold you over until the release of Spider-Man 2 later in the year.

Metro Exodus: was $29 now $4 @ PlayStation Store

Based on the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus is a story-driven highly-cinematic shooter, that sees players once again step into the boots of Artyom, a hardened survivor in a post-apocalyptic Russia. Combing shooting, stealth, exploration and survival elements, this third Metro game is the most ambitious entry in the franchise yet and an absolute bargain at just $4 on PS5.

Remnant 2: was $49 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Face deadly creatures and god-like bosses in Remnant 2, a co-op shooter that tasks clear inspiration from the Dark Souls series. You'll need to keep your wits about you and rely on your teammates to overcome the many challenges in this brutal world. Plus, with branching quests, deep crafting and rewarding loot, Remnant 2 will keep your attention for dozens of hours with its branching quest lines and deep set of loot rewards.

Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name: was $49 now $34 @ PlayStation Store

The latest installment in the cult-favorite Like a Dragon franchise sees you play Kazuma Kiryu, a former member of the yakuza who faked his death to protect his family. Drawn out of hiding by a mysterious figure, you'll explore vibrant locations, and engage in brutal combat as you play out of a gripping narrative. Plus, there's a whole new set of mini-games to enjoy such as karaoke and pocket circuit racing.

The Dark Pictures Switchback VR: was $39 now $23 @ PlayStation Store

Strap in for this seriously scary PSVR 2 exclusive where you'll experience several nightmarish roller coaster rides set across a variety of locations from The Dark Pictures universe, including a haunted ghost ship and an infested underground cavern. Feel your stomach drop as the immersive powers of PlayStation's latest VR headset combine in this exhilarating action-horror shooter that will have you jumping out of your seat in terror.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $59 now $14 @ PlayStation Store

Join Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy gang on an original adventure in this criminally overlooked third-person action game. It's your job to save the universe after a chain of catastrophic events set a course for an interplanetary meltdown. The combat is a little repetitive, but the humor is spot on. It's also visually stunning, with a seriously killer soundtrack to boot.