13 best PS5 and PS4 games under $20 in PlayStation Summer Sale

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is discounting loads of the best PS5 games with blockbuster titles such as Alan Wake 2, Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring dropping to lowest-ever prices. But if you want as much bang for your buck as possible, there’s also a wide selection of PS5 and PS4 games that have dropped below $20 in this digital sale.

Across the more than 2,500 under-$20 discounts in the PlayStation Summer Sale, the deals start from just $2 (yes, you can get a full video game for just a couple of bucks). My favorite deal is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for just $12 , which works out at barely a few cents an hour, as you can easily spend more than 100 hours absorbed in this sprawling fantasy RPG. Other top picks include Metro Exodus for $4 and Planet Coaster for just $9 .

There are so many worthwhile discounted deals in this PlayStation Summer Sale that I’m rounding up my top picks down below. However, if you’d prefer a physical disc to a digital download, I’ve also included some of the best PS5 game deals at retailers including Amazon and Best Buy (but some of these cost more than $20).

PlayStation Store has just launched one of its flagship sales event of the year, the Summer Sale. This huge selection of deep discounts is slicing up to 75% off a massive range of must-play PS5 and PS4 games. The biggest deals include Hogwart's Legacy, Alan Wake 2, Elden Ring and much more. This sale is set to run through until Thursday, August 1.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $17 @ Best Buy

Ready for some fast-paced platforming fun? Sonic Superstars puts a fresh spin (dash) on the classic side-scrolling Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy (either solo or in local co-op with up to 3 friends) and race through levels, picking up power-ups and deploying powers as you set out to defeat Doctor Eggman.

Grand Theft Auto V: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

You've probably already bought multiple copies of GTA V already, but that won't stop you from buying it again for PS5. Rockstar's open-world crime juggernaut has never looked better than it does on PS5, and the faster loading times are game-changers. The game's cinematic solo campaign sees you step into the roles of three very different criminals, while the GTA Online mode is so much more than a side offering.

Deathloop: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Dead Space: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $32 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Mirage took Ubisoft's action-adventure franchise back to its roots last year, eschewing the RPG elements and huge open world of AC: Valhalla to focus back on stealth and parkour, and offering multiple approaches to assassination targets, bringing it more in line with earlier entries.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $36 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. This is one of the PS5's best-looking games with a stunning open world to explore and highly cinematic cutscenes.