PlayStation Summer Sale beats Prime Day with must-play PS5 games from $4 — here’s 21 deals I’d buy

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale has just landed, and while the digital storefront is constantly running sales all year long, its very best savings are reversed for seasonal events. Case in point: the Summer Sale packs significant discounts on the best PS5 games with prices that blow Prime Day PS5 deals out of the water.

There are currently more than 4,700 individual discounts on the PlayStation Store across PS5 and PS4 games alongside DLC items. There are so many exceptional deals it’s hard to know where to start, but my favorite is Lies of P at its lowest-ever price . This gothic soulslike was my Game of the Year for 2023 and is 40% off.

Other highlights include Alan Wake 2 for $38 (was $59), Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for $34 (was $69) and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for just $12 (was $49). However, the most eye-catching deals of the sale are Elden Ring for $41 (was $59) and Hogwarts Legacy for $27 (was $69). These are big savings on two popular PS5 best-sellers, and the latter is an all-time low price.

Below I’m rounding up the 21 deals I’d buy in the PlayStation Store summer sale, and trust me narrowing this list down to just 21 was pretty tough. I’ve also included a selection of the best deals from retailers including Amazon and Best Buy if you prefer games on a physical disc rather than a digital download.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $17 @ Amazon

Ready for some fast-paced platforming fun? Sonic Superstars puts a fresh spin (dash) on the classic side-scrolling Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy (either solo or in local co-op with up to 3 friends) and race through levels, picking up power-ups and deploying powers as you set out to defeat Doctor Eggman.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $23 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Mirage took Ubisoft's action-adventure franchise back to its roots last year, eschewing the RPG elements and huge open world of AC: Valhalla to focus back on stealth and parkour, and offering multiple approaches to assassination targets, bringing it more in line with earlier entries.

Deathloop: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls' title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.

TopSpin 2K25: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Until April, we'd not had a new entry in the tennis game franchise since 2011. Then, 2K Games served up this smash revival earlier in 2024, one which we really enjoyed. Microtransactions and a meager mode selection aside, we said it was 'pretty much the next best thing to swinging a racker in real life' in our TopSpin 2K25 review.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Atlus' Persona series comes with a ton of pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brought the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers could experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and packs in tons of quality-of-life improvements along with new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $36 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. This is one of the PS5's best-looking games with a stunning open world to explore and highly cinematic cutscenes.

The Last Of Us Part I: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.