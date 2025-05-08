NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #432 (Friday, May 9 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Outsiders" — isn't too tricky once you figure out its slightly cryptic meaning.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #432, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #432, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #432.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #432 is... "Outsiders".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Battling the elements".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GATER

LATER

SHOE

TIMER

SHALL

CREPE

ROLE

THRILL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with R.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CAMPINGGEAR.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #432?

Drumroll, please...

TENT

BACKPACK

GRILL

LANTERN

COOLER

THERMOS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CAMPINGGEAR

Strands #432

“Outsiders”

💡🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A one-word theme always makes rounds of Strands a little tricky to get started, and "Outsiders" was no exception.

That meant I ended up using a clue, and was instantly kicking myself. It revealed TENT - of course this was going to be about camping!

I found BACKPACK to its right (after incorrectly connecting "backpacking" first), and then the spangram of CAMPINGGEAR, which rather neatly made the shape of a tent in the middle of the board.

As someone who really dislikes camping, and has only ever agreed to it for music festivals, it was a bit of an uphill struggle for me, but I got through it without using any more clues. I found GRILL first, followered by LANTERN in the bottom-right corner.

I then spotted COOLER in the bottom-left corner, and that just left THERMOS in the middle of the board to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #431 right here.