7 biggest new games launching in February 2025 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC

February 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for gamers, with major releases spanning PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. Whether you're into deep RPG experiences, strategy, or action-packed monster hunting, there's something to look forward to.

Among the highlights is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved historical RPG, and it looks like the perfect game for those seeking an immersive medieval experience. Strategy fans can rejoice as Civilization VII makes its debut, bringing fresh mechanics and deeper world-building. Meanwhile, Monster Hunter Wilds is set to take expand the franchise with its open-world environments and dynamic ecosystems.

So, if you're looking for new games to play this February, here's a list of the seven biggest games launching this month that deserve a spot on your wishlist!

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (February 4)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 picks up where the first game left off, following Henry, a blacksmith’s son, as he gets further entangled in the chaos of 15th-century Bohemia. The sequel leans even more into the brutal reality of medieval life, with a bigger world, more complex choices, and a darker story that pushes Henry from an ordinary man into a battle-hardened survivor.

The map is reportedly twice as big as the first game, featuring locations like the silver mining city of Kutná Hora. Combat has also been tweaked to feel more aggressive, adding crossbows and early firearms into the mix. If you liked the original’s attention to realism (where bad decisions had real consequences) this one looks to double down on that.

Civilization VII (February 11)

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Civilization VII is the latest installment in the long-running series of turn-based strategy games that began in 1991. In this game, players choose historical figures like Catherine the Great or Niccolo Machiavelli to lead a civilization from prehistoric times to the modern era. The game retains its hexagonal tile map, allowing for movements, city expansion, and technological progression.

Key features include developing social policies, military spending, and scientific research, while meeting other leaders to either form alliances or engage in wars. The biggest update in Civ VII is the division of gameplay into three distinct ages where players control different civilizations. There is also a noted visual enhancement, making cities more detailed.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (February 14)

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered is a collection of three classic Lara Croft adventures: The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and The Angel of Darkness. This remastered bundle offers enhanced graphics, modernized controls, and a new photo mode, allowing both long-time fans and newcomers to experience these iconic games with a fresh coat of paint.

The best part about this new launch is that you can switch between the original and updated visuals at any time, catering to those who appreciate nostalgia and those seeking a more contemporary look.

Avowed (February 18)

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

Avowed is shaping up to be a classic Obsidian RPG — choice-driven, story-heavy, and packed with personality. Set in the Pillars of Eternity universe, it drops you into the Living Lands, a chaotic, mysterious island where danger and weirdness lurk around every corner. The interesting combat style lets you mix melee, ranged, and magic, so you can fight however you want, but the real draw is the world itself, with its deep lore, reactive storytelling, and companions like Kai, who brings some much-needed humor to the journey.

It’s got that familiar Obsidian charm, but with a lighter tone, more in the vein of Guardians of the Galaxy or the Dungeons & Dragons movie rather than something overly grim. If you’re into RPGs that let you carve your own path, this one’s worth keeping an eye on.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (February 21)

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes the series’ trademark mix of crime drama, absurd humor, and chaotic combat and throws it onto the sunny beaches of Honolulu. This time, Goro Majima (yes, the fan-favorite, one-eyed lunatic) is front and center. After waking up shipwrecked and memory-wiped, Majima somehow ends up leading a ragtag crew of misfits, reinventing himself as a pirate captain.

You can expect the usual brawler-style combat with over-the-top heat moves, but now with naval battles and high-seas chaos. Think Yakuza meets Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, but with karaoke, ridiculous side quests, and Hawaiian gangsters who probably have no idea what to do with Majima’s brand of insanity.

Monster Hunter Wilds (February 28)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Monster Hunter Wilds takes everything fans love about the series, including the massive beasts, intense combat, and deep gear progression, and cranks it up with a more dynamic, living world. This time, you’re exploring the Forbidden Lands, which is a vast, unpredictable ecosystem where monsters aren’t just mindless targets; they hunt, fight, and react to the world around them.

Unlike previous games, Wilds introduces easier exploration with rideable Seikret mounts, letting you chase down prey, traverse harsh landscapes, and even fight on the move. Weather and time of day affect hunts in real-time too, meaning sandstorms might obscure vision, while heavy rain can bring out hidden creatures.

PGA Tour 2K25 (February 28)

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

PGA Tour 2K25 is all about dialing in your perfect swing and mastering the mental game of golf, whether you're grinding through career mode or going head-to-head with friends online. This year, the new EvoSwing mechanics seems to promise a more responsive feel, letting you shape shots more naturally, adjust ball flight with precision, and experience more realistic physics.

The MyPLAYER system is much deeper, with an overhauled skill tree and equipment upgrades that actually impact your playstyle. Meanwhile, MyCAREER offers an expanded PGA Tour experience, complete with training sessions, pre-tournament prep, and dynamic round simulations that keep things fresh. Multiplayer is also getting a boost, with new Ranked Tours, cross-platform Societies, and daily and weekly tournaments that make the online experience feel more alive.

