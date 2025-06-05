Nintendo Switch 2 launch LIVESTREAM! Hang out while we test accessories, race in Mario Kart World, and answer your questions
Celebrate the Switch 2 launch with Tom's Guide editors
It's Nintendo Switch 2 launch day and we've got the console powered up and ready to play. Join us as we answer your questions, show off some new Switch 2 accessories, and play Mario Kart World!
Make sure to check out our live Nintendo Switch 2 restock tracker if you're still trying to get your hands on one. Otherwise, hang out on our livestream, we're excited to see you!
