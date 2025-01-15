Nintendo Switch 2 live updates — announcement expected tomorrow
What we think is coming
After a seemingly never-ending train of rumors, Nintendo is finally expected to reveal a successor console to the Switch on January 16.
As of this writing, Nintendo has only officially confirmed that a console is coming. President Shuntaro Furukawa has said that "an announcement about the successor to the Nintendo Switch" will be made "within this fiscal year." That window extends through March 2025.
When it comes to consoles, Nintendo has tended to release new machines with that build on previous generations but bring something totally new to the eco system. It's handheld devices have tended to be more iterative. With the Switch acting as a hybrid handheld-TV console it'll be interesting if Nintendo stays iterative or revamps the idea of consoles again.
So far, all of the rumors point to a machine that is slightly bigger than the Switch with a bit more power and a couple of new buttons.
Nintendo may not actually announce anything on the 16th. When the original Switch was announced, the gaming giant released a teaser trailer but didn't actually launch the console until a few months later.
Nintendo reportedly irate about the Switch 2 leaks
Our sister site, GamesRadar, reported that Nintendo is struggling with all of the Switch 2 leaks.
A pair of former PR managers, Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, said on a podcast that Nintendo is "really mad — to the most severe level."
Allegedly, as a company, Nintendo places a lot of import on surprise and maintaining surprise describing it as "so valuable and so important."
Surprisingly, despite the claimed anger Nintendo has seemingly done little about the leaks. After the accessory maker Genki was found showing off a dummy model of the Switch 2 during CES 2025, the company reportedly sent lawyers after the accessory maker.
Beyond that, it's not clear that Nintendo has pursued legal action against any other leakers. A curious move for a company that is widely known to be quite litigious in the gaming community.
What are we expecting to see?
A variety of dummy models claiming to be the Switch 2 have leaked over the past couple of months.
Based on those images and models, Nintendo appears to be making iterative changes to the Switch.
The Switch 2 appears to be larger, potentially with an OLED display, and new Joy-Con controllers that attach magnetically instead of on a rail like on the current Switch.
New Joy-Cons
Perhaps the biggest change that we've seen rumored is how the Joy-Con controllers connect to the body of the Switch 2.
Instead of the current rail system, instead the new controllers would slot into the console and hold with electromagnetic connectors.
Videos of the dummy models have shown what appears to be a locking mechanism that ensures you can't just knock the controller off the console.
Additionally, with the increase in size of the console, it appears the Joy-Cons will also increase in size. A nice upgrade for those with larger hands, though even smaller hands could get cramped when holding a single Joy-Con.