Nintendo Switch 2 live updates — announcement expected tomorrow

After a seemingly never-ending train of rumors, Nintendo is finally expected to reveal a successor console to the Switch on January 16.

As of this writing, Nintendo has only officially confirmed that a console is coming. President Shuntaro Furukawa has said that "an announcement about the successor to the Nintendo Switch" will be made "within this fiscal year." That window extends through March 2025.

When it comes to consoles, Nintendo has tended to release new machines with that build on previous generations but bring something totally new to the eco system. It's handheld devices have tended to be more iterative. With the Switch acting as a hybrid handheld-TV console it'll be interesting if Nintendo stays iterative or revamps the idea of consoles again.

So far, all of the rumors point to a machine that is slightly bigger than the Switch with a bit more power and a couple of new buttons.

Nintendo may not actually announce anything on the 16th. When the original Switch was announced, the gaming giant released a teaser trailer but didn't actually launch the console until a few months later.