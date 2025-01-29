New Nintendo Switch 2 price rumor is great news — it it’s legit

Even after Nintendo officially revealed the Switch 2 earlier this month, we're still getting leaks about the upcoming console on a near weekly basis. Of course, since Nintendo didn't actually unveil anything specific about the Switch 2 or outline new games, you can imagine why the leaks are still coming ahead of a potential April debut.

That's also true of the Switch 2 price, which remains a mystery even after Nintendo confirmed the new version. However, a new leak this week might be all the reason we need to buy the sequel console on day one.

As spotted by our friends at Laptop Mag, Italian retailer Gamesandmovies.it its Nintendo Switch 2 page with a pre-order price of €364.99. A quick USD to Euro exchange calculator reveals a price of around $380.43. Now, different regions can see different price points, but this suggests that the Switch 2 could cost around $399 in the United States.

For what it's worth, the original Nintendo Switch costs $299 while the Nintendo Switch OLED has a $439 price.

It should be noted that clicking "More Info" on the retailer site reads (via Google Translate), "By pre-ordering it now you can guarantee the discounted price!"

This appears to be the same message on every pre-order from the Italian site, which means that the €364 price shown might not be be the actual launch price for the Switch 2. It could mean that the retailer is guaranteeing a price lock for pre-orders.

Previous leaks have claimed that the Switch 2 will launch closer $449 or $499, the higher-end price is probably a bundle price, likely with the new Mario Kart game teased during the announcement.

Part of Nintendo's success, beyond fun games and an good console, is that the Switch was more affordable than the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. A $399 Switch 2, would still be cheaper than the PS5 and Series X, and likely far less than whatever future console Sony and Microsoft launch in the next couple of years.

Good news for Europe — bad news for the US

Here's the problem with this potential price: President Trump's threatened tariffs.

Specifically, the new Trump administration has threatened tariffs against Chinese-made products that could range anywhere from 10% to 60% on imports from China.

Tech Crunch reported that without Trump's tariffs, US consumers could spend over $500 billion on new tech in 2025. However, the tariff's cut that buying power by $90 to $143 billion.

From numbers we've seen, a potential tariff price on the Switch 2 could raise the price up to 40% taking a $399 console to around $560 and that doesn't include any US sales taxes that might be added on. That $499 bundle? You're looking at nearly $700 to cop the latest Mario Kart plus a Switch 2.

If possible, you may want to pre-order the Switch 2 soon and lock in whatever price you can before any potential Trump tariffs go into affect.