Nintendo is prepared to fight back against Switch 2 scalpers — here’s what we know

Nintendo has confirmed it’s “making preparations” to ensure the upcoming launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 won’t be spoiled by scalpers.

During an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei (and translated by the folks over at VGC), Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa was quizzed on the company’s plans to ensure a smooth launch and avoid the rampant stock shortages that plagued the original Switch’s first-year on the market, and which subsequently resurfaced in 2020 and 2021.

“We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like). We are making preparations,” said Furukawa.

While there was no further elaboration on what these specific “measures” will be, it’s at least comforting to know that Nintendo is aware of the potential problem and taking preemptive measures.

We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date. Shuntaro Furukawa

Concerns over launch window stock shortages and rampant reselling have been a major talking point when it comes to the release of new gaming hardware ever since PS5 and Xbox Series X hit the market in November 2020.

Due to a combination of factors, including a global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony and Microsoft struggled to fulfill the overwhelming early demand for these consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X restock tracking became a requirement to purchase, and it wasn’t until mid-2022 that supply levels stabilized.

It’s been theorized that Nintendo Switch 2, which has immediately become among the most anticipated tech items of 2025, could suffer a similar fate. However, Nintendo is aware of the potential issue and working to find solutions that should hopefully go a long way to ensure the launch supply gets into the hands of gamers.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the Nintendo Switch 2 itself, there’s still plenty we don’t yet know about the upcoming home console/handheld hybrid. However, during a brief reveal video released in January, we got our first look at the Switch 2 (it looks basically like a bigger Switch), and it was also teased that the console will launch with a new Mario Kart game.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The announcement trailer confirmed a release date in 2025 (but wasn’t any more specific), and more details are anticipated at an upcoming Nintendo Direct showcase dedicated to the Switch 2 console.

If you’re already sold on the Switch 2 and want to lock in your order ahead of launch, unfortunately, concrete Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order details have yet to be divulged. However, you can “interest your register” in the console at multiple retailers including Best Buy and GameStop.