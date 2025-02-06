Nintendo confirms it's considering "affordability" with Switch 2 price

We're still patiently waiting to learn more key info about the Nintendo Switch 2, and one we all have one question: how much is this thing going to cost?

Alas, we still don't have an exact number to work with. However, Nintendo has at least shared something that suggests you won't need to hoard coins like Mario to buy their next system, as it sounds like the company is keen to keen to keep the price as low as possible. Here's what we've learned.

Nintendo Switch 2 latest price news

As reported & translated by NintendoLife, the company shared a Japanese transcript of their recent Q&A investors meeting, wherein President Furukawa was asked about their pricing strategy.

Furukawa's reply affirmed that they're "taking various points into consideration" for the launch price. Those "various points" are: inflation, the current exchange rate, and "the affordable prices that consumers expect from Nintendo products".

While it's not the exact price we're waiting for — that info will hopefully be shared at the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, now slated for 9 am ET on April 2, if not earlier — it's at least encouraging to hear that the company's considering its reputation for offering affordable gaming hardware, especially given some of the Switch 2 price rumors we've seen so far.

How much could the Switch 2 cost?

Industry chatter (from both analyst predictions and potential leaks) seemingly points to the Switch 2 costing somewhere in the range of $400-$500 launch price range.

The latest Switch 2 price rumor we'd seen did indicate the new console could be cheaper than expected, though. Italian retailer Gamesandmovies.it has a pre-order page up for the console, which currently lists it at €389.99, though it previously listed the new system at the lower price of €364.99.

A quick USD conversion from that lower price would mean the console would cost around $380. However, with the new price listed on their page, the console comes in at $404, just at the low end of the predicted price range.

Of course, without an official steer from Nintendo, this is all just speculation, and we're likely going to remain in the dark until April 2 rolls around.

While you wait for the next Nintendo Direct, be sure to catch up on the latest Switch 2 rumors, including a possible Switch 2 controller feature and the new games that were hinted at by a retailer (besides that new Mario Kart we all saw in the Switch 2 reveal teaser).