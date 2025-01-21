Nintendo Switch 2 launch month just teased by accessory maker — what we know

Nintendo may have officially unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 last week, but not everything was revealed during that announcement. While we know the new console is coming at some point in 2025, we still don't know when.

However, accessory maker and game publisher Nacon thinks it knows, as the company published a potential release window in its financial results report (via IGN). That report also listed Nacon's expectations for the first half of the fiscal year.

Nacon wrote that it expects strong growth in the first half of its 2026 fiscal year. Since Nacon financial years end in March, the period covered in the report is April through September 2025. And according to report, some of the growth expected during that period will come from "compatible games and a full range of accessories" that the manufacturer presumably plans to sell for the Switch 2.

The time period in Nacon's financial report would align with rumors that Nintendo will launch the Switch 2 in June of this year. Other reports have predicted a spring launch for the console.

While Nintendo didn't reveal everything about the Switch 2 during last week's announcement, the company did confirm that more technical details would come during Nintendo Direct 2025, which is set to take place on April 2.

It's possible Nintendo could release the Switch around the April announcement, but it wouldn't surprise us if it uses that event to tell us about a summer release.

While other third-party accessory makers teased the Nintendo Switch 2 before the official announcement, Nacon is the first to go on the record with a release window. Other companies like Genki — which got in trouble for its CES stunt — have listed Switch 2 accessories are coming on their websites.

Nacon is known for making excellent third party gaming accessories including the Revolution 5 Pro, one of the best PS5 controllers. The French company also publishes games like WRC, RoboCop: Rogue City and Blood Bowl 3.

Nacon's report does seem to suggest that the Switch 2 will get ports of some of Nacon's already released games. Nacon's financial report also revealed that the publisher will release about 10 new games, that will be announced during its own Nacon Connect event on March 6.

While there's no official date from Nintendo yet, some retailers, including Best Buy and Game Stop, are already inviting people to register their interest in the Switch 2.