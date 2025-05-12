Should you buy a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch — our experts give the arguments for and against

Welcome to Gaming Week! This article is part of Tom’s Guide’s inaugural Gaming Week, an entire week of content dedicated to all things video games. From insights into the latest hardware and guides to the best games you can play today as well as the essential accessories we can't play without. Tom’s Guide Gaming Week will guide you through the world of video games in 2025.

To buy or not to buy, that is the question when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2. Now that the upcoming hybrid console has been fully unveiled, the Tom’s Guide team is weighing up the pros and cons of being an early adopter.

Getting in on the ground floor has its perks. Who doesn’t love getting swept up in the hype of a new console launch? But buying right out of the gate also has its drawbacks. You’re likely purchasing the console at its most expensive price (or maybe not in this unpredictable new world of price hikes and tariffs), and the software library is the smallest it’ll ever be.

This week, I asked the Tom’s Guide team if they are picking up a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, and the results were pretty interesting, with strong arguments made for and against.

Of course, getting hold of a Switch 2 at launch is also contingent on being able to find stock, which is no easy task. Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are sold out across retailers. But if you’re yet to secure yours, be sure to follow our Switch 2 pre-order live blog for updates and links to all the retailers you need to check.

I’ve been a Nintendo fan for a long time — and that’s not about to change

I snapped up the original Nintendo Switch on launch day back in 2017, and I got my Switch 2 pre-order locked in not long after they went live in the UK.

Why? Two reasons. It’s 90% because I’m genuinely excited by the upgraded hardware and the possibilities it offers for Nintendo titles, and, if I’m honest, 10% to the potential FOMO I’d have working on a tech-centric site and not having one myself.

Even if the prices have shot up, I’m pretty hyped for several of the games we know about — Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Metroid Prime 4 are all my kind of jam. Add in the positive first impressions I’ve seen and the updates to current-gen games, and I’m ready to get my hands on the Switch 2 ASAP. — Martin Shore (Staff Writer)

Not day one, but eventually…

I'm in the privileged position of having had pre-launch hands-on time with the Nintendo Switch 2 at a demo event in London. On a technical level, it's everything I could ask for in an upgrade, but it won't be a day one purchase for me. And that's simply because none of those early games have me excited enough to reach into my wallet for the £395 / $449 asking price.

Nintendo exclusives are the big draw for me and neither Mario Kart World, Drag X Drive or Donkey Kong: Bananza will scratch the itch and draw me away from the Steam backlog I already have.

The first Switch had me from day one back in 2017 with Breath of the Wild, Arms and the prospect of Super Mario Odyssey on the horizon. I'll succumb to the Switch 2 hype eventually, but for now, I'm content to wait a while longer for Nintendo's new handheld. — Jeff Parsons (UK Editor-in-Chief)

Get me that Mario Kart, stat

It’s no secret that the latest Mario Kart installment is slightly overpriced. But, and it is a big but, I can get it for a very normal price if I buy the Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle. Girl Math.

I kid, but I do actually really, really want that game. The open world mechanic looks refreshing, and I can’t wait to see how all those extra modes pan out once I’ve got the game in my greasy, Dorito-dust-covered fingers.

Oh yeah, the system! I want to play the game on release, and the only way to do that is to keep my preorder for the Switch 2. The day will, indeed, exact a heavy toll, but it is, as far as I’m concerned, worth it for the sweet, sweet Mazza Kart.

And then there’s the potential for a new Fire Emblem at some point. Ah, and the new Rune Factory is coming out on release day! Oh, don’t forget The Duskbloods… and Bravely Default…

Yeah, I’m keeping that preorder. — Tammy Rogers (Audio Editor)

Because I can, and don't have a reason not to

I was on the fence about buying a Switch 2 at launch, despite all my earlier excitement. My current Switch is doing just fine, and I wasn't even sure whether I would be able to get a pre-order in. Not to mention the fact I'd have to fight my girlfriend for time with the thing. There's no way Nintendo can convince us to buy two of these things when they're $449 a pop.

But, unlike the PS5, getting a Switch 2 pre-order was surprisingly easy (in the U.K., at least). So I figured, why the heck not? There are two of us covering the price of the thing, and it's not like we don't have to fight over the other consoles in the house at times. Plus, as much as I love my Switch 1, there are some things about it that really irritate me. The small screen being a good example.

While there's still every chance that Amazon will cancel that order between now and June, it looks like I'm getting a Mario Kart World bundle on day one. Because I can and, despite the price hikes, I'm going to be playing all the new games. I don't really have a dying need to have a Switch 2, but I also have no reason not to get one. So, why the heck not? It's not like they're going to go down in price anytime soon. — Tom Pritchard (UK Phones Editor)

More first-party games, please

There is a Nintendo Switch 2 in my future, but it’s not in the immediate one. Hearing that it comes with 120 FPS in handheld mode and 4K resolution in docked mode has me hyped, and it’s exciting to see more demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring getting the Switch treatment.

But that’s the thing; many of the launch games have already made the rounds on different platforms, and there isn’t enough for me to warrant spending $449 on an all-new console with games I’ve already finished — even though I'm sure Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will be a blast. It just needs more time in the oven for more head-turning, exclusive games to arrive, like next year's The Duskbloods.

For now, I stand by how I'm impressed with the Switch 2, but won't be getting one until at least 2026. — Darragh Murphy (Computing Editor)

Yes. No. Maybe?

Maybe? I don’t know. I refuse to play the pre-order game with any hardware or software. If I can’t get the Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day or within the first couple of weeks, then no, I won’t chase it down. The $449 price is more than I want to stomach, and that’s before we get into Nintendo’s “variable” pricing for first-party games. Mario Kart is great, but it doesn't look $80 good.

That all said, I would like to have one. My original Switch is my main portable gaming device, I bring it on trips or even to the couch when my family wants the TV. The Switch 2 upgrades are appealing, and I’m very curious to test out the mouse mode, especially as RTS games are being released on consoles.

On June 5, if I walk into the Best Buy a few blocks from my apartment and a Switch 2 is sitting there available for purchase…well, I have a few gift cards that need a reason to be spent. — Scott Younker (West Coast Reporter)

Me and my Switch 1 are doing just fine (for now)

Maybe I’m still stressed out from trying to buy my PS5 in 2021, but there was never much chance of Nintendo persuading me to play the Switch 2 pre-order game. All power to those who are determined to spin the roulette wheel this time around, but I think I can wait for now.

I know I’ll love playing the new Mario Kart, but the other exclusive I want to play — Metroid Prime Beyond — is coming later. And while there are lots of 3rd-party titles that tempt me (I really need to catch up and play Cyberpunk 2077), I could pick that up on a different platform, albeit not one as mobile as the Switch 2 will be.

I bought my current Switch in the summer of 2018, and it was my first Nintendo home console ever. It’s taken some knocks and developed stick drift at one point, but thanks to some repairs, I am confident it’ll last several more years.

And with Metroid Prime Beyond apparently getting a Switch 1 edition, maybe I will be able to last even longer than 18 months without succumbing and buying the sequel. Wake me up when the inevitable stock shortages are over, and I’ll give you an updated answer then. — Richard Priday (Assistant Phones Editor)

I’m a sucker for new console hype

It took Nintendo about 20 seconds to break down my Switch 2 resistance. After finally getting my hands on a Steam Deck OLED at the tail end of 2024, I was planning to sit out the Nintendo Switch 2 launch as my need for blockbuster handheld gaming has been satisfied by Valve’s phenomenal portable device. Then Nintendo dropped the Switch 2 first look trailer…

Mere moments into this reveal showcase, and I knew I would be buying Switch 2 at the first opportunity. Turns out I am very much unable to resist the hype machine surrounding a new console launch.

While I suspect the Steam Deck will remain my first choice for multiplatform games, the lure of a new Mario Kart and my interest in the bizarrely brilliant-looking Donkey Kong Bananza have ensured that I place my Switch 2 pre-order the moment the floodgates opened. And seeing as pre-orders instantly sold out, I’m very glad I didn’t hesitate. — Rory Mellon (Senior Entertainment Editor)