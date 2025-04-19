7 Mario Kart World features that will keep you playing until the Switch 3

The official launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 is just around the corner, with pre-orders currently live in the U.K. and set to open in the U.S. on April 24th.

While you can pick up the new hybrid console on its own, I can almost guarantee that the bundle, which includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World, is going to be the more popular option, and for good reason, too.

During the Switch 2’s official unveiling last month, we got our first real look at the next entry in the Mario Kart series. However, in a recent Mario Kart World Direct, Nintendo showed off all of the game’s new and returning courses, characters and explained how both its Free Roam activities and GameChat functionality will work in this huge shake-up to its tried and true cart racing formula.

I got to play Mario Kart World myself when I went hands-on with the Switch 2 in New York, and even though I got to try out some of the new game modes, there were still plenty of surprises in this dedicated Direct.

Mario Kart games are known for their longevity, and while this will be the big Switch 2 launch title, there are plenty of new additions that will make this a title that people of all ages and experience levels will be able to play for years to come.

Here are 7 of my favorite new Mario Kart World features that have the potential to keep players hooked until the launch of the Switch 2’s inevitable successor.

Drive-thru dress up

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Collecting new parts and designs for your cars was one of the best parts of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. While you’ll still be able to customize your cart to your liking in Mario Kart World, you’ll also have the option to do so with your character’s outfits by eating new dishes as you travel through the game’s interconnected world.

By making a pit stop at one of the many Yoshi’s drive-thrus, you can pick up a to-go order that will work like an item in the game’s races. When you eat a new dish, not only will your character get a speed boost, but you’ll have a chance to unlock a new outfit for them too. The more dishes you eat, the more outfits you can unlock and equip from the character selection screen.

Trying to collect them all will be a fun way to spend your downtime between races. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo adds more unlockable outfits to Mario Kart World in future updates to the game, and we might even see seasonal outfits or specific ones tied to special events.

Roadside assistance for all

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Kart became a game that entire families could enjoy together in front of the TV with the introduction of Smart Steering in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Originally introduced in Mario Kart 7 for the Nintendo 3DS, when combined with Auto-Accelerate from Mario Kart Wii, Smart Steering makes it possible for both younger and inexperienced players to race alongside seasoned Mario Kart racers.

Both Smart Steering and Auto-Accelerate will be available from the character selection screen at the start of a race in Mario Kart World. However, this time around, there’s another new accessibility feature joining the mix with Auto-Use Item. Nintendo didn’t go into detail about this new feature during its most recent direct, but like the others, it will make the game a lot easier to play.



Even if you’ve mastered all of the courses and always come in first in Mario Kart, seeing your kids or even a younger family member get the hang of the game for the first time can be a lot of fun. This is also what makes Mario Kart such a great party game, and with all of the new courses and modes, Mario Kart World will be a lot of fun to play with old and new players alike.

Even bigger battles

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When you want to take a break from Mario Kart World’s Grand Prix and Knockout Tour races but still want to compete, there’s always Battle Mode. This long-standing game mode first debuted in Super Mario Kart for the SNES, but it got a big upgrade in Mario Kart 64. Now, though, in Mario Kart World, it looks like it could be bigger and better than ever.

You’ll still be able to try and pop other racers’ balloons in Balloon Battle and see who can collect the most coins in Coin Runners. However, based on Battle Mode’s introduction in the Mario Kart World Direct, you might be able to battle it out in the game’s new interconnected open world. If true, this will be quite the upgrade over classic battle arenas like Big Donut, which tend to be more ring-shaped.

There’s no telling if there could also be new Battle Mode types in Mario Kart World at launch. Likewise, Nintendo could always add new ones to the game later on, and I’d love to see some that take advantage of its larger map.

The freedom to roam

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The biggest thing that sets Mario Kart World apart from past entries in the series is its new Free Roam mode. Instead of being locked to a particular course and going from one race to another, you’ll now be able to freely roam around the game’s world.

Taking the scenic route won’t be boring either, as it looks like there will be plenty to do even though you won’t be racing. Besides finding secrets like hidden coins, you’ll also be able to hit P Switches to take on hundreds of missions, according to Nintendo. Completing these missions will provide plenty of rewards, but you’ll also have a chance to improve your driving skills.

Choosing a Grand Prix or a particular course can be hard, given that everyone has their favorites. However, in Free Roam mode, you and your friends or family will be able to get right into the action and just start driving. This will also provide an easier way for new players to get comfortable with Mario Kart World’s controls and gameplay mechanics. Meanwhile, seasoned players can explore to their heart’s content while pulling off all the game’s new tricks and searching for secret items and areas.

Say cheese and screenshot

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Another way you can pass the time in Mario Kart World’s Free Roam mode is by taking photos. Though you can take screenshots whenever you want during the game’s races, the photo mode within Free Roam will give you a lot more customization options.

From changing your character’s pose and facial expressions to shifting a shot’s focus or adding a frame around it, this will be the first Mario Kart game with a dedicated photo mode. Nintendo is giving players plenty of ways to create unique shots they can then share online with friends.

The interconnected world and Mario Kart World’s road trip theme will be perfect for taking a lot of fun pictures. I could easily see people getting sucked into this and I can’t wait to see all the unique photos the game’s avid fans cook up.

Even better on the same couch

(Image credit: Nintendo)

At a time when local co-op has practically been phased out in favor of online co-op on other consoles, you’ll still be able to get together around the same TV or console to play together with the Switch 2. Mario Kart World is no exception, and up to four players can race in split-screen mode on the same system. However, the game will also support local wireless play where up to eight players (up to two on the same system) can race together.

Local co-op will be even better on Switch 2 with the optional Nintendo Switch 2 Camera. It can be hard to remember who’s racing as who in a game with as many playable characters as Mario Kart World. However, with the Switch 2 Camera, you’ll be able to see a small, circular picture of each player above their character. This will make it easier to tell who’s in first place at a glance, and you’ll know exactly who your blue shell hit as you try to take the lead.

In addition to races, Battle Mode will also support couch co-op, and this is another game mode where the Switch 2 Camera will come in handy. It’s also really neat how the Switch 2 Camera can create these little profile pics of each person right from a group shot. When I spoke with Nintendo in person, I was really curious about this, as I initially thought each person would have to go up individually to take an in-game pic. Fortunately, this isn’t the case, so it won’t take long at all to add this small personal touch to Mario Kart World when you’re playing on the same couch with up to four players in TV Mode.

Converse and drive

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When you can't get everyone together in the same room, you can always play Mario Kart online, and this is probably the only way you’re going to get close to getting 24 people in the same Grand Prix or Knockout Tour. I really think GameChat is going to be one of the Switch 2’s best features, and what better way to get started with it than with your friends in Mario Kart World.

GameChat will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription eventually, but up until March 31, 2026, you can use it for free. This will give you months to try out this feature for yourself in Mario Kart World.

During races, you’ll be able to hear your friends and their reactions using the Switch 2’s built-in microphone. However, in Free Roam mode, you can also just chat with each other as you explore Mario Kart World’s much larger map. Game Chat will be really helpful when trying to coordinate group shots using photo mode in Free Roam, too.

Mario Kart World: Outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As one of the few people who’s had a chance to play Mario Kart World ahead of its release, I can tell you right now that the game’s going to be a whole lot of fun when it releases on June 5. While I didn’t get to try out all of the new modes and features, I did experience racing against 24 other players in Knockout Tour and driving around the game’s interconnected world in Free Roam mode.

Mario Kart World’s $80 price tag does sting a bit, but based on what we know so far, it seems like Nintendo has given its kart racer formula a big enough overhaul to help justify the game’s higher price. As it is the definitive Switch 2 launch game, I think a lot of people will pick up the version of the new console that comes bundled with it. While more expensive than the console on its own, you are saving $30 by doing so, and you’ll be able to experience one of the new Switch 2 games right from the get-go.

I’m really interested to see how Nintendo supports Mario Kart World in the long run. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now technically over 10 years old after releasing on the Wii U first before being ported to the original Switch shortly after its launch. Will we see another Booster Course Pass with more courses and additional characters, or will Nintendo add these as free updates given the game’s higher initial price?



Only time will tell, but I’m really excited to dig into all the new features in Mario Kart World. If it’s anything like its predecessor, the game is going to be around for a long time.