I was torn on Switch 2 but this one game just convinced me to pre-order — no, it’s not Mario Kart

Going into the Switch 2 Direct I was teetering about whether to invest in the console at launch. I love my Nintendo Switch, but having upgraded to a Steam Deck OLED last year, my desire for blockbuster portal gaming has been more than satisfied by Valve’s portable.

The Direct opened with Mario Kart World and I was definitely tempted by the plumber’s latest kart racing escapades, especially now that the series is going open-world.

However, it wasn’t until the FromSoftware logo popped up around two-thirds of the way into the showcase that I said to myself “Well, I guess I have to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 now.”

Meet The Duskbloods

The Duskbloods sold me on the Switch 2, period. While From may have tricked a few people out of the gate by deliberately cutting the trailer to appear to be related to its 2015 cult classic Bloodborne, I knew from minute one it was a new IP.

I practically squealed with excitement at the prospect of a new universe from the fabled studio. From’s track record is second to none, and they have earned my complete trust.

What did surprise me was the news that shortly followed the reveal trailer that The Duskbloods will be a Switch 2 exclusive. But this just means there’s no doubt I’ll be an early adopter of the Switch 2.

There’s zero chance I’m missing a brand new FromSoftware title. I’ll follow the beloved Japanese developer across pretty much any platform. Here's why The Duskbloods is already at the very top of my Nintendo Switch 2 wishlist and convinced me to buy it on day one.

The Duskbloods on Switch 2 looks like a system seller

(Image credit: Nintendo)

At this point, we don’t know a huge amount about The Duskbloods other than this brief logline: “The moontears will flow for one and one alone when The Duskbloods, a brand-new multiplayer game by FromSoftware, is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026!”

Of course, we also have a lengthy three-minute trailer. You just know the passionate FromSoftware fanbase is going to forensically dissect this reveal trailer over the coming days and weeks.

Right off the bat, the thing that stood out the most for me was the game’s mix of gothic fantasy and steampunk technology. Yes, we see brooding castles and crumbling ruins, but also a working railway and a large factory-like location. It’s no wonder the game is being compared to Bloodborne!

The word “multiplayer” in the game’s description is another intriguing morsel at this early stage. It suggests much like the upcoming Elden Ring: Nightregin this From experience will be less about “gitting gud” on your own and more about creating a powerful build that works in harmony with fellow players to take down seriously fearsome bosses.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I’ll be honest, I’m more interested in From’s mostly single-player experience like Elden Ring (also showcased for Switch 2 at the Direct) or Dark Souls, where occasional multiplayer for the toughest bosses is an option rather than the main focus. But with FromSoftware I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt with The Duskbloods.

Why I’m not waiting till 2026 for Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You might be wondering why I’m picking up a Switch 2 at launch if The Duskbloods isn’t set to launch until TBD 2026. Quite simply it’s because this game is the one that’s pushed me over the edge, but isn’t the sole reason I’ll ulimately part with my $449 (or £395 in the U.K.) at launch.

As mentioned, I’m also very excited to play Mario Kart World, and the new Donkey Kong game looks like a delightful adventure as well. Not to mention, I’m fully on board with getting to re-experience The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom with better visuals and a framerate that won’t chug during action scenes.

So, if I know I’ll pick up a Switch 2 to play The Duskbloods in 2026, then I might as well score one now and enjoy all the games heading to Switch 2 in its first year on the market.

And let’s be real, this console will be so popular it’s not like it’ll have a price cut before 2026 anyway.